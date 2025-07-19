Delhi govt to constitute panel of lawyers, review govt litigation

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed senior officials to identify and eliminate avoidable court cases involving the state government, in a move aimed at easing judicial burden and accelerating justice delivery. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (HT Photo)

At a high-level meeting with officials of the law department, Gupta also instructed the creation of a special panel of senior advocates to represent the Delhi government in key cases before the Delhi high court, Supreme Court, and tribunals, with clearly defined terms of engagement.

The CM emphasised systemic reforms and called for the formation of expert panels comprising retired bureaucrats and domain specialists to analyse the nature of pending litigation and recommend ways to reduce and manage caseloads. The initiative seeks to streamline roughly 4,000 to 5,000 cases currently involving the Delhi government.

The meeting was attended by Delhi law minister Kapil Mishra, senior officials from the department, and legal experts.

Currently 11 judicial districts—aligned with the city’s revenue districts—are operational across seven major court complexes in the national capital.

During the meeting, it was noted that Delhi, unlike several other states, does not have a permanent panel of advocates in the Supreme Court. Gupta directed officials to explore setting up such a panel to strengthen the state’s legal representation at the highest level. The CM’s office said the initiative would improve Delhi’s legal preparedness and outcomes in critical policy and administrative matters.

The meeting also flagged a shortage of judicial officers and inadequate court infrastructure. Gupta was informed that three new court complexes—at Shastri Park, Karkardooma, and Rohini—are under construction. She directed that these projects be completed without delay.

In a broader call for legal modernisation, the CM asked the Law Department to explore replacing colonial-era laws such as the Punjab Courts Act and Court Fees Act. She also flagged the lack of regular reviews of Oath Commissioners and directed immediate corrective measures to audit and update appointments.