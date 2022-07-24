Delhi govt to develop Majnu Ka Tila, Chandni Chowk as food hubs

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the AAP government will develop Majnu Ka Tila, a neighbourhood in north Delhi known for shopping and restaurants; and Chandni Chowk, one of the oldest markets in central Delhi also known for various popular food joints, as food hubs. This will be done in the first phase of a major development programme for food hubs, the chief minister has indicated.

The idea behind the development of food hubs is to promote food businesses and create jobs, said Kejriwal. The plan was a part of the Delhi government’s annual budget 2022-23 which aimed at creating 2 million jobs in five years through various interventions like creation of food hubs, redevelopment of markets, shopping festivals, etc.

In a press conference, Kejriwal stated that the government will focus on creating physical infrastructure, food safety and branding of the identified food hubs. “Delhi is considered the food capital of India. People are fond of eating and hosting people over food. All kinds of food from all over the world are available in the capital. Some places are known for Punjabi foods, some for south Indian food…. We have planned to take forward this concept (food capital),” said Kejriwal, adding that the government will initiate branding of the food hubs which are likely to create a large number of jobs.

Kejriwal said the AAP government has created 12 lakh jobs through various schemes and policies since 2015 when AAP came to power.

In a couple of weeks, a design competition will be carried out and the AAP government will invite architects to submit innovative designs. “In around 12 weeks, the designs will be finalized and work will be awarded,” said Kejriwal. He added that later other food hubs will be taken up for redevelopment.

