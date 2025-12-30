Delhi govt to hand over keys to Ghevra flats next year

The Delhi government has approved the roadmap to ready the 6,476 flats remaining in the Ghevra housing project for economically weaker section (EWS) residents, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday. An amount of ₹27.5 crore has been allocated for the revamp in the 37.81-acre project. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (HT Archive)

The CM said the families will start receiving keys to the flats in the New Year. “Previous governments showed little interest in settling poor families in this colony, due to which many flats are now in need of repair. We have approved an allocation of ₹27.5 crore for the repair of vacant flats to make them habitable,” Gupta said.

A total of 7,620 residential units were constructed in the Savda Ghevra EWS residential colony between 2012 and 2020, out of which 6,476 flats were never allotted and are currently lying vacant.These flats were built under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

Gupta said 39 residential parks have been developed in Savda Ghevra, covering a total area of over 22,000 square metres. “The colony has a 100 percent sewerage network, which is considered a significant achievement from the perspective of basic urban infrastructure. Our government has now begun preparations to settle poor families here, and essential facilities are being provided at a fast pace.”

Two underground water tanks, booster stations and overhead water tanks have been provided to ensure sustainable and uninterrupted water supply. For solid waste management, four collection points have been constructed, including facilities for waste segregation, she added.

A government official said some community facilities are still under construction. “Of the two proposed primary schools, one has been completed. Similarly, a dispensary or hospital has been proposed. Facilities linked to local trade and employment such as a local shopping centre, service market, milk booth, and three-wheeler and taxi stands are also in the process of development,” the official said.

Further, she said there is a need to integrate facilities such as metro station, bus stops more effectively with the colony’s internal infrastructure so residents can derive their full benefit. “Many houses built for the poor remained vacant for years, resulting in wastage of public resources and denial of rightful benefits to needy families,” she added.