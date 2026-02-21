Delhi govt to launch women-centric schemes on March 2

The Delhi government is set to launch a series of women-centric initiatives on March 2 to mark one year in office, with a major announcement also expected on the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. President Droupadi Murmu is likely to attend the event. Chief minister Rekha Gupta presented her government’s one-year report card on Friday (@BJP4Delhi)

A key highlight will be the rollout of a scheme providing one free LPG cooking gas cylinder to economically weaker households in the capital during Holi and Diwali, officials aware of the matter said. Officials said the cost of one cylinder will be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism. Some beneficiaries are expected to be present at the programme.

Presenting her government’s one-year report card on Friday, chief minister Rekha Gupta said some women who were deprived of benefits under the Ladli Yojana, launched during the tenure of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, will receive their pending dues at the March 2 event.

According to Gupta, when her government assumed office, it found over 186,000 maturity accounts lying unclaimed, indicating that funds meant for beneficiaries had not been disbursed on time. Over the past year, 30,000 beneficiaries were identified and ₹90 crore was released to women whose funds had remained unclaimed. The government has now identified another 41,000 beneficiaries, and ₹100 crore will be disbursed to them. Some of these beneficiaries are also likely to attend the event.

The Ladli Scheme has been revamped as the Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana by the current dispensation, and the event is expected to see its formal launch. Officials added that the government is also likely to introduce a portal for registration of women from poor families to receive a ₹2,500 honorarium under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

The programme will also mark the rollout of pink “Saheli” Smart Cards, which will provide free travel for women and transgender persons in Delhi government buses.

Meanwhile, Gupta announced the launch of the “CM Jansunwai Portal and App”, an integrated grievance redressal platform aimed at ensuring time-bound resolution of complaints. The portal, to be launched on February 21, will allow residents to register grievances related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Police and all Delhi government departments on a single platform.

Complaints will be automatically routed to designated Jan Shikayat Samadhan Adhikaris (JSSA). An “auto-appeal” mechanism will escalate unresolved grievances to higher authorities, including the appellate authority and final appellate authority, ensuring accountability. The government will also launch an initiative offering 75 public services at common service centres and an updated portal for EWS school admissions.