New Delhi, The Delhi government will prioritise comprehensive redevelopment of Old Delhi, the 'Walled City' at the heart of the capital, and develop it as a tourism hub, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday. Delhi govt to prioritise redevelopment to Walled City to posit area as tourism hub: CM Gupta

Gupta, who assumed charge of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation , asserted that reviving the historical and cultural heritage of Old Delhi is a key commitment of her government.

"Shahjahanabad is not merely a locality but a living symbol of Delhi's rich history and cultural legacy. Overhead electrical wires in the narrow lanes of Old Delhi will be taken underground to enhance safety and improve the visual appeal of the area," the chief minister said.

The Delhi government also aims to address the issue of traffic congestion in the busy market area.

"A comprehensive traffic management plan will be prepared. The government will also work on construction of multi-level parking facilities," Gupta said.

She said Old Delhi is a historic residential area where the lanes reflect centuries of heritage: "The government aims to ensure balanced development while safeguarding this legacy. Along with the conservation of historic 'havelis', 'katras' , and 'koochas' will also be upgraded."

She said the previous development projects will be reviewed afresh to develop Old Delhi as a major tourism destination. In the past the Delhi government had carried out redevelopment of the main road of Chandni Chowk.

"Further, the previous redevelopment plans of the Jama Masjid area, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, and the beautification of the road stretch from Delhi Gate to Kashmere Gate will be studied," the chief minister said, adding that the government will ensure uninterrupted road construction, repair, and improvement.

The SRDC was constituted on 1 May, 2008, by the Delhi government as a Special Purpose Vehicle with the objective of facilitating coordination among various agencies to expedite development works in the Old Delhi area.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.