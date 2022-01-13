Delhi govt to reimburse expenditure incurred by low-cost schools towards EWS students

The Delhi government on Wednesday allocated funds for the reimbursement of expenditure incurred by low-cost schools towards EWS students for the 2020-21 session. According to the Right to Education Act, private schools are required to reserve admissions for 25% of their seats in entry-level classes for students from the EWS/DG (disadvantaged group) category, for which they are reimbursed by the government.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the directorate of education’s planning branch outlined that it had allocated budget for reimbursement of child expenditure claims to private unaided recognised schools. The DoE also asked its Deputy director of education (DDEs) in various zones to expedite the process of reimbursements.

The development was welcomed by stakeholders. Chandrakant Singh, general secretary of Private Land Public Schools Trust, an association of around 2,000 budget schools in the Capital, welcomed the order. Singh had lodged a complaint with the lieutenant governor (L-G)’s office to highlight the financial constraints that budget schools were facing due to the non-payment of reimbursement.

“The DoE has allocated a huge amount to reimburse ours bills for the session 2020-21. Now, most of the bills will be cleared soon. We had written a letter to the L-G office in December last year in this regard,” said Singh.