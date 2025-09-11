Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Delhi govt to roll out welfare schemes at mega event to mark Modi’s birthday

ByParas Singh, New Delhi
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 04:24 am IST

A grand event will be held at Thyagaraj Stadium on September 17, and Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to chair the proceedings

The Delhi government will host a mega event at Thyagaraj Stadium on September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, with Union home minister Amit Shah likely to chair the proceedings. Senior officials said a series of public welfare projects will be inaugurated during the event.

The event will also launch a special initiative, “Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight)”, which will continue until Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. (Ht Archive)
The event will also launch a special initiative, "Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight)", which will continue until Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

A government official said chief minister Rekha Gupta held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review preparations. The event will also launch a special initiative, “Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight)”, which will continue until Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

“A grand event will be held at Thyagaraj Stadium, and the Union home minister is expected to participate. During the ceremony, 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be inaugurated,” the official said.

The event is also expected to witness the inauguration of five new hospital blocks, including trauma units, paediatric wings, and other facilities at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, Shri Dada Dev Hospital, and Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital.

A second official added that 150 dialysis units will become operational across six hospitals, including Burari Government Hospital, Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital, Baba Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Janakpuri Super Specialty Hospital, and Ambedkar Nagar Hospital.

Plans are also underway for the operationalisation of the Savitri Bai Phule Home for Senior Citizens in Paschim Vihar. “Preparations include deploying 24 Quick Response Vehicles to tackle fires at vulnerable locations. These vehicles will reduce response times and access areas where larger fire tenders cannot reach,” the official explained.

On September 2, Gupta had announced that the Delhi government would hold a Seva Pakhwada from September 17 until October 2. During this period, 75 new schemes and services across health, education, sanitation, housing, transport, and civic amenities will be rolled out. Gupta emphasized that the initiative would focus on the implementation of projects directly benefiting citizens, rather than being a symbolic exercise.

