Delhi govt to start yoga classes in parks, community centres from Oct 2: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the AAP government will start yoga classes in parks, community centres and other such places across the city from October 2 to make yoga a "public movement".

He made the announcement after hoisting the tricolour at the Delhi Secretariat on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

He said people celebrate the International Yoga Day once in a year in the name of Yoga and then get busy in their daily routine.

"India gave yoga to the world but in our country it is becoming extinct slowly. To make yoga a public movement and to make it a part of everyone's life, we will start yoga classes from October 2 this year in Delhi's parks, halls and community centres," Kejriwal announced.

"Elaborate preparations are being made for this. An army of yoga instructors is being created. If 30-40 people in any residential colony come forward, the Delhi government will provide them yoga instructors for free," Kejriwal said while addressing the gathering.

The CM said yoga is a technique which keeps mind, body and soul healthy and appealed people to practise it regularly.

"Please start doing yoga and keep yourself and your family healthy," he said.

In his speech, the Chief Minister paid homage to freedom fighters as well as to doctors, nurses and paramedics who lost their lives while serving people during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also announced to start teaching ‘Deshbhakti’ curriculum at Delhi government schools from September 27 as a tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

He also termed Delhi as the "laboratory of governance" as, he said, its initiatives were being discussed the world over.