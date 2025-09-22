Delhi govt to test ‘smog-eating’ road coatings, says Sirsa

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday directed the environment department to conduct a focused study on photocatalytic “smog-eating” coatings for roads, concrete, and tiles in the city to curb nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and harmful hydrocarbons in the air. Delhi has struggled to tackle its annual smog crisis, largely driven by vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Sirsa said the Titanium Oxide (TiO2)-based technology has been tested abroad, and Delhi will assess its efficacy before deciding on large-scale deployment. He asked the department to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a reputable scientific institution within 30 days for field trials and evaluation. “Delhi will evaluate and adopt the best of proven photocatalytic technologies, prioritising safety, sustainability, and measurable impact to deliver cleaner air faster,” he said.

Photocatalytic activity works by breaking down harmful chemicals, gases, and organic waste into less toxic or harmless substances using light energy, Sirsa explained. “If the study confirms that these ‘smog-eating’ surfaces are effective and cost-efficient, the department will move a Cabinet proposal for rapid, citywide deployment at priority locations such as busy corridors, markets, and public spaces to deliver visible, people-first gains in air quality,” he added.

The minister directed the department to share monthly progress during the trial phase and submit a final report within six months of the MoU signing.

Delhi, which consistently ranks among the world’s most polluted cities, has struggled to tackle its annual smog crisis, largely driven by vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and stubble burning in neighbouring states. On November 18, 2023, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 494 (severe), the second-highest level recorded since 2015.

Sirsa also linked the initiative to the Delhi government’s broader innovation push. “From day one, this administration has backed innovation to find real, on-the-ground answers to pollution—backed by science, tested on our streets, and scaled for people. The Innovators’ Challenge has emerged as a strong engine for people-powered solutions,” he said.