Delhi govt to verify all welfare beneficiaries annually to curb fraud, ensure transparency

In a move aimed at tightening oversight and improving transparency, the Delhi government has approved an annual verification drive of all beneficiaries receiving financial assistance under its various social welfare schemes, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday. For beneficiaries unable to visit the CSCs, officials said home verification will be arranged to ensure no one loses support due to physical or logistical constraints. (Representational image)

The exercise is expected to cover nearly six hundred thousand individuals and is intended to ensure that only genuine and eligible beneficiaries continue to receive support, said the CM.

“This decision reflects our government’s commitment to transparency, fairness and efficient use of public funds. Our goal is to make sure every rupee meant for the poor reaches them without leakages. Only those who are eligible will receive government assistance,” Gupta said.

The verification will be carried out in partnership with Common Service Centre e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC SPV), a special purpose vehicle under the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY).

Each beneficiary will undergo biometric authentication, during which their live photograph will be taken, and Aadhaar details, mobile number and address will be verified. A digital life certificate will be prepared for every individual, and the updated information will be stored on a centralised database.

For beneficiaries unable to visit the CSCs, officials said home verification will be arranged to ensure no one loses support due to physical or logistical constraints. The government will also set up a dedicated helpline and call centre to assist with queries.

The Delhi government will bear the entire cost of the verification exercise. Fees have been fixed at ₹70 per beneficiary at CSC centres and ₹100 for home verification, amounting to an estimated annual expenditure of ₹5.57 crore from the 2025–26 budget.

Officials said the process will also help remove ineligible or deceased individuals from the rolls, reducing the chances of duplication and also of fraudulent claims. The verified beneficiaries will receive a unique digital identity card in soft copy, ensuring cleaner, more reliable records, officials added.

The CM said that the details of the new system is being worked upon and the verification drive will begin shortly across all districts.