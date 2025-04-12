Delhi govt will roll out ‘foolproof’ excise policy soon: CM Gupta

Vowing to overhaul Delhi’s liquor regime, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said her government will soon roll out a “foolproof” excise policy that incorporates best practices from other states to enhance revenue and ensure greater transparency. CM Rekha Gupta at a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Gupta emphasised that the policy would be carefully crafted to avoid any social disruption. “The new policy will be transparent and crafted to ensure that it does not lead to social disruption,” she said in an interview with PTI.

The current excise policy — in place since September 2022 — was brought in after the scrapping of the 2021–22 regime, which was withdrawn following a CBI probe into alleged irregularities. The probe had been recommended by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena. The previous policy’s alleged corruption was a key poll plank for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which wrested power from the Aam Aadmi Party in February.

In a review meeting with senior excise department officials this week, Gupta directed them to ensure that the new policy is both “transparent and effective”. A senior official present at the meeting said the revised policy would be “comprehensive, covering supply management, equitable access across localities, quality control, and pricing transparency.” The policy will also leverage technology for enforcement and focus on plugging revenue leakages.

“It will help the government meet its revenue targets while improving the consumer experience,” the official said, adding that efforts are being made to integrate technological tools for monitoring and compliance.

Last month, the Delhi government extended the existing excise policy until June 30, 2025, to ensure continuity in liquor supply, as the revised policy is still under formulation. Under the current framework, only government-run retail liquor shops are permitted; private players are barred from operating retail outlets.

Currently, Delhi has approximately 700 liquor stores, all operated by government agencies including the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC).

Another official confirmed that the excise department staff have been directed to study policies from other BJP-ruled states and adopt their most effective features. “The formulation of the new excise policy is currently at a very nascent stage. The finer details will be worked out soon and submitted to the competent authorities for approval,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Gupta had earlier told HT that several policy initiatives were in the pipeline. “We are working on it right now, but it is a work in progress. We are just a month-old government, so it’s too early to disclose specifics. Other policies, such as industrial and warehouse policies, are also being developed,” she said.

Delhi govt to light up 4,000 dark spots, ease traffic at 233 points

Meanwhile, the government will illuminate 4,000 dark spots and resolve traffic congestion at 233 identified points, Chief Minister Gupta’s office announced on Friday after a review meeting.

“In a metropolitan area such as Delhi, an efficient and secure traffic system is essential,” Gupta said, adding that 41 out of 123 congestion points managed by the Public Works Department (PWD) have already been resolved. The remaining are expected to be cleared by June.

The meeting also addressed issues of waterlogging, mobile connectivity at dark spots, and the condition of night shelters for the homeless. Departments have been instructed to repair faulty lights at 1,900 spots within ten days and address poor mobile coverage at 129 locations.

District officials have been told to step up inspections of shelter homes, while Delhi Police will carry out fortnightly identity verification drives. The government will also launch a crackdown on polluting vehicles, and set up Jan Samitis at police stations to ensure direct public engagement in governance.