Delhi schools winter vacation extension order till January 10 withdrawn. Here's why

The Delhi government on Saturday nixed an order on the extension of winter vacation in schools within the national capital, hours after it extended the break till January 10. The Delhi department of education clarified that the earlier order was “mistakenly” issued and a decision regarding the matter will be made on Sunday morning, news agency ANI reported. In its previous order, the Delhi government had extended the winter break till January 10 in all the government-aided and unaided recognised private schools of the NCT. (Photo for representational purpose only) (PTI)

Delhi's directorate of education added that orders regarding winter vacation may be issued in due course. "Order No.DE.23(3)/Sch.Br./2024/18 dated: January 6, 2024, regarding extension of Winter Vacation stands withdrawn with immediate effect. Further orders in this regard may be issued in due course," the updated order read.

In its previous order, the Delhi government had extended the winter break till January 10 in all the government-aided and unaided recognised private schools of the national capital territory (NCT) because of “extreme cold waves and IMD's yellow alert”.

Onn Saturday, Delhi spent yet another day in grey, foggy conditions with daytime peak temperature reaching just 15.2 degrees Celsius and low in the early hours settling at 8.9 degrees.

In what may be of some relief, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted temperatures to rise over the next two days, with an approaching western disturbance likely to bring light rain on Tuesday. Cold day conditions should also abate by Sunday, officials said on Saturday.

Holidays for Noida, Greater Noida schools

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Saturday ordered all schools in Noida and Greater Noida to observe holidays for students up to Class 8 till January 14 in view of the prevailing dense fog and cold weather conditions.

Issued by district Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, the order stands applicable to all schools recognised by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB and others.

“In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the board (CBSE/ICSE IB, UP Board and others) affiliated schools (from Class nursery to 8) running in the district Gautam Buddh Nagar, will observe holiday till January 14,” it stated.

"The order should be strictly followed," Panwar added.

The minimum temperatures in parts of western Uttar Pradesh has dipped to single-digit figures. The minimum temperature in Gautam Buddh Nagar was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius on Saturday and is expected to hover between 9 and 13 degrees Celsius over the next six days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave and fog warning for western Uttar Pradesh, which includes Gautam Buddh Nagar.