Delhi govt won’t humour gallows claim, Oppn refuses to yield

In a high-voltage session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, chief minister Rekha Gupta launched a stinging attack on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over what she alleged was a “fabricated and disgraceful” attempt to distort history by allegedly falsely labelling a part of the Assembly complex as a “Phansi Ghar” (execution chamber). Delhi Legislative assembly speaker Vijender Gupta led a guided media tour of the space on Wednesday, showing old blueprints from the National Archives that mark the room as a lift shaft. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Gupta ordered an inquiry and a first information report to look into the matter and said that ₹1.04 crore of public funds were allegedly spent on constructing and promoting the site, and the money must be recovered.

She demanded that the structure at the centre of the debate be removed before the All India Speakers’ Conference, which is set to take place at the Assembly complex on August 24–25.

Addressing the House, she accused former CM Arvind Kejriwal of orchestrating an elaborate political spectacle to gain public sympathy.

“There is no history, no document, no evidence that proves any part of this building ever served as a gallows. Kejriwal wore the mask of patriotism and sacrifice while misleading people with a staged drama,” Gupta said.

The alleged “Fansi Ghar” was unveiled by the AAP government in 2022. But Gupta cited historical records that show the Assembly building, constructed in 1912, served as the venue for the Imperial Legislative Council from 1913 to 1926. She said the area in question was merely a service shaft used to deliver tiffins of food to British officers and never intended or used for executions.

She said the real site of Delhi Jail, where executions did take place during the British Raj, was located at the present-day Maulana Azad Medical College. “To falsely inscribe such a claim within a constitutional institution is not just misleading, it is an insult to martyrs who actually gave their lives for the country,” she added.

Gupta insisted that the structure and the signage be removed before hosting national dignitaries at the upcoming conference. “We cannot afford to present a falsified history to the nation’s lawmakers,” she said.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also denounced the installation, and said, “There was never any ‘Fansi Ghar’ here. What we see is a colonial-era lift shaft used to deliver food. That’s all.” He led a guided media tour of the space, showing old blueprints from the National Archives that mark the room as a lift shaft.

He said the Assembly building, designed by British architect E Montague Thomas and built under contractor Faqir Chand, was completed in just eight months in 1912.

“The Assembly has a rich history, even Mahatma Gandhi attended three sessions here. Crores were spent promoting a false narrative that undermines this institution’s legacy,” he said, holding up a April 7, 1931 edition of Hindustan Times that reported on Gandhi’s visit. “Crores of rupees were spent on this false narrative. This is not just a waste of public money. It undermines the sanctity of this institution,” he said.

Meanwhile, the AAP hit back, accusing the BJP government of using the Assembly as a platform for theatrics while neglecting urgent public issues.

Leader of Opposition Atishi said, “For three days, the BJP has hijacked Assembly proceedings to obsess over a staircase. Meanwhile, rising crime, illegal demolitions, inflated school fees, and vehicle deregistration are all being ignored.”

She said the BJP government was deliberately avoiding accountability and turning the Assembly into a stage for political theatre. “If the BJP is serious about history, they should form a committee of historians and archaeologists. Not a single person here is qualified to speak on this topic. The Assembly is meant to address real issues affecting the people, not indulge in distractions,” she added.

Atishi said AAP MLAs were being silenced and evicted when they tried to raise public concerns. “Why won’t this government talk about jhuggi demolitions, school fee hikes, or the registration cancellation of old vehicles? Every time we raise these matters, we are thrown out of the House,” she said.

She also cited writings by Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, who documented in the context of the 1857 revolt that the British had executed Indians not only in jails but also in other hidden sites like offices and school buildings. “Despite this, the BJP seems more interested in defending colonial narratives than confronting real governance challenges,” she said.

The origins of the “Fansi Ghar” claim go back to 2021 when then Speaker Ram Niwas Goel announced the discovery of an underground tunnel connecting the Assembly with the Red Fort. In 2022, the AAP government inaugurated the alleged execution chamber, claiming it was used during British rule.

Professional historians who attended Wednesday’s session from the visitors’ gallery also rejected the claim.

Professor in the department of history with the Delhi UniversityManisha Chaudhary, said, “The layout map from the National Archives demarcates this area as a lift. Also, structurally, for hanging a person, you have to take them to the top and make them stand on a platform before that does not seem to be there. Also, it is very unlikely that executions would be allowed in full view at a public space where elected representatives are holding discussions,” said Chaudhary.

She explained that typically a “Fansi Ghar” or execution space is located close to a jail so that the prisoners do not need to be taken far, considering the safety.

“All such places also maintain elaborate manuals and records of the hanging, details of the prisoner and the executioner, hanging orders, a doctor who confirms death and details of the officers present,” Chaudhary said.