‘Delhi has gained control over second wave of Covid-19’, says health minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday the national capital has gained control over the second wave and lauded chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his efforts. He also said that the Delhi government is strengthening its infrastructure in its fight against the pandemic.

Delhi has gained control over the 2nd wave of Covid-19. This has been possible due to timely action & active decision making by Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji.



Delhi Government is actively strengthening its infrastructure in the fight against Corona.

“Delhi has gained control over the 2nd wave of Covid-19. This has been possible due to timely action & active decision making by Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Delhi Government is actively strengthening its infrastructure in the fight against Corona,” Jain said in a tweet. He also shared a video titled ‘Delhi model of Corona control’ which listed the various actions and measures taken by the Delhi government during the second wave.

The video showed initiatives such as the free vaccination in schools along with hospitals, awareness against vaccine hesitancy, the 1031 helpline number, construction of ICU beds, engaging the ministers in Covid-19 duty, providing food for workers and labourers, providing food grains to people, construction of integrated command and control centre for management of the coronavirus disease in 10 days, installation of oxygen cylinders, installation of oxygen plants in hospitals, drive-through vaccination facilities, plan to expedite vaccination process in Delhi, vaccination at the voting centre, importing oxygen cylinders from abroad, installation of oxygen depot and order for 6,000 oxygen cylinders.

The single-day infections and fatalities count increased rapidly during the second wave in Delhi. Requirement for medical oxygen too ballooned in the national capital and many hospitals reported a shortage. At its peak, Delhi reported 29,395 cases on April 20 and the case positivity rate rose to 36.2% on April 22. The death toll was at its highest at 448 on May 3.

The cases then began to recede and on Wednesday, the capital city reported 77 new cases of the disease and one fatality. Currently 688 active cases are present in the city, a bulletin from the health department showed. Earlier on Monday, Delhi reported 45 new Covid-19 cases which were the lowest in close to 16 months, news agency ANI quoted Jain as saying on Tuesday. He also mentioned that the positivity rate remained below 0.1% and urged the people to maintain precautions.