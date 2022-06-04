Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC declines urgent listing of plea against ‘bar’ on namaz at mosque in Qutub complex
delhi news

Delhi HC declines urgent listing of plea against ‘bar’ on namaz at mosque in Qutub complex

The Delhi high court on Friday declined the urgent listing of a plea that sought to lift “a bar” on offering namaz at the mosque in the Qutub Minar complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site monument, in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area
HT Image
HT Image
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 12:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi high court on Friday declined the urgent listing of a plea that sought to lift “a bar” on offering namaz at the mosque in the Qutub Minar complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site monument, in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area.

The mosque, located at the entrance of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected complex, is locally known as Mughal Mosque, even though most monuments in the complex were built by the first kings of the Delhi Sultanate, the Mamluk (or Slave) dynasty.

The matter was urgently mentioned before a bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta, by a counsel Alya Veronica, who contended that the mosque is a living mosque and a gazetted waqf property.

She said people were regularly offering namaz at the mosque, however, suddenly on May 15, namaz was stopped and Muslims are not being allowed to pray there despite no formal order or direction being issued.

However, the court declined to list it for Friday or the vacation and said, “ File it, we are not going to list it today (Friday). For vacations, you mention before the concerned registrar.”

The mosque comprises a prayer hall, with three compartments, each covered by a bulbous dome and is guarded by a short stonewall, with huge windows.

The latest development comes at a time when a Delhi court is set to decide on restoring the right to worship at the Qutub Minar complex to Hindus and Jains.

The court will pronounce its order on June 9 on the pleas filed on behalf of Jain god Tirthankara Rishabh Dev and Hindu god Vishnu by advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Ranjana Agnihotri.

The petition cites a short history purportedly displayed by ASI, which narrates how 27 temples were demolished by Qutubuddin Aibak, a general in Mohamad Ghori’s army and the first ruler of the Malmuk dynasty, and the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque (inside the complex) was raised by reusing the material.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The accused sexually assaulted and killed the nine-year-old minor 11 months after coming out of jail for another assault case. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019

    While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.

  • Vijay Kumar Beniwal’s killing came amid a spate of attacks by terrorists on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

    ‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago

    Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”

  • Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI file photo)

    Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise

    On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.

  • Of the four encephalitis deaths in Bihar this year, three were known cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) and one of Japanese encephalitis (JE). (Representational Image)

    Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year

    The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.

  • Protests broke out in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Wednesday following the death of former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni's son's death on late Tuesday night. (Screengrab/ANI video)

    Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death

    The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out