Delhi HC declines urgent listing of plea against ‘bar’ on namaz at mosque in Qutub complex
The Delhi high court on Friday declined the urgent listing of a plea that sought to lift “a bar” on offering namaz at the mosque in the Qutub Minar complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site monument, in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area.
The mosque, located at the entrance of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected complex, is locally known as Mughal Mosque, even though most monuments in the complex were built by the first kings of the Delhi Sultanate, the Mamluk (or Slave) dynasty.
The matter was urgently mentioned before a bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta, by a counsel Alya Veronica, who contended that the mosque is a living mosque and a gazetted waqf property.
She said people were regularly offering namaz at the mosque, however, suddenly on May 15, namaz was stopped and Muslims are not being allowed to pray there despite no formal order or direction being issued.
However, the court declined to list it for Friday or the vacation and said, “ File it, we are not going to list it today (Friday). For vacations, you mention before the concerned registrar.”
The mosque comprises a prayer hall, with three compartments, each covered by a bulbous dome and is guarded by a short stonewall, with huge windows.
The latest development comes at a time when a Delhi court is set to decide on restoring the right to worship at the Qutub Minar complex to Hindus and Jains.
The court will pronounce its order on June 9 on the pleas filed on behalf of Jain god Tirthankara Rishabh Dev and Hindu god Vishnu by advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Ranjana Agnihotri.
The petition cites a short history purportedly displayed by ASI, which narrates how 27 temples were demolished by Qutubuddin Aibak, a general in Mohamad Ghori’s army and the first ruler of the Malmuk dynasty, and the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque (inside the complex) was raised by reusing the material.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
