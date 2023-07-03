Delhi HC denies bail to Manish Sisodia in ED case related to excise policy scam

Delhi High court has denied bail to senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection to the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arising out of the alleged excise policy scam. The court has also dismissed the bail petitions by others involved in the same case including Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally and AAP's former communication in-charge Vijay Nair. Delhi HC denies bail to AAP leader and former deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection to the money laundering case arising out of the alleged excise policy scam.

The court observed that Sisodia failed to meet the twin condition for the grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Justice Dinesh Sharma said that there was a possibility of the senior AAP leader influencing the witnesses in the case being a powerful person.

The high court had earlier denied him bail in the CBI case alleging corruption in the implementation of a previous liquor in the national capital. Similarly, the Rouse Avenue court also dismissed his bail plea related to the money laundering case, observing, “this case of economic offences having serious repercussions upon the general public and society at large as the evidence collected during investigation speaks volume of his involvement in the commission of the side offence."

On May 6, ED named Sisodia in the chargesheet alleging him for the first time of being a participant in money laundering in the case.

The high court also noted that some alleged evidences point that some bribe or kickback received from the south lobby was spent or utilised in connection with AAP's election campaign in Goa.

