close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Chhath Puja ban in national capital

Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Chhath Puja ban in national capital

ByShruti Kakkar
Nov 08, 2023 02:12 PM IST

The Delhi government told the court that the ban was imposed due to water pollution caused on the banks of Yamuna during Chhath Puja

The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea against the ban of celebrating Chhath Puja on the banks of river Yamuna, stressing that the restrictions in place are to prevent pollution in the river.

Smog engulfs the city near a polluted Yamuna river in Kalindi Kunj area of New Delhi earlier this week. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)
Smog engulfs the city near a polluted Yamuna river in Kalindi Kunj area of New Delhi earlier this week. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)

“It’s for the purpose to prevent river pollution,” justice Subramanian Prasad said while hearing a plea filed by Chhath Puja Sangharsh Samiti.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The counsel for the petitioner seeks permission to withdraw. Dismissed as withdrawn,” court said in its order.

The Samiti in its plea challenged the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) notification dated 29 October 2021 that barred from designating a site for the festival on the banks of Yamuna.

They argued that the notification restrains the fundamental rights and right to worship, adding that it was issued during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is further submitted that respondent number 1 (Delhi government) has not mentioned proper law/rules in which they were entitled to restrain 30-40 lakh devotees from worshipping. That the aforesaid notification affected 30-40 lakh peoples who are totally devoted towards the functioning of Chhath Puja,” read the plea.

During the brief hearing, advocate Vinay Dubey for the Samiti said that neighbouring states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are celebrating the festival on the banks of rivers, while the DDMA is restraining residents of the national capital.

The Delhi government said that the ban was imposed due to water pollution caused on the banks of Yamuna.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out