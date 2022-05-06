Delhi HC gives 4 weeks to NDMC to explain Khan Market ‘rent inequality’
Expressing its displeasure with the disparity in fixing rateable value (rental value) of shops in central Delhi’s Khan Market by the by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the Delhi high court said the whole exercise portrayed an “alarming state of affairs” that “may lead to corrupt practices”.
The rateable value (RV) is the estimated annual rental value of a commercial property, as calculated by municipal body. The value may depend on size of the property, location, proximity to landmarks, locality, condition of the premises, and amenities provided, among others.
The bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla, was hearing a plea by shop owner Saroj Tandon against the “inequality” in charging RV. Tandon, through her counsel MA Niyazi and Anamika Ghai Niyazi, contended that practically all shops in the Khan market are of the same area; however, NDMC has been fixing different RVs for similar shops, ranging from ₹600 to ₹1 crore.
She alleged that NDMC is adopting two methods for fixation of the RV, namely, under Section 63 of the NDMC Act, 1994 and also under the unit area method (UAM), which has been struck down by the Supreme Court with respect to the NDMC area.
The petitioner further contended that NDMC cannot be allowed to apply two contradictory and different bases for fixing the RV for similar shops in a particular market.
The petitioner counsel also contended that their client’s shop, No 49-A Khan Market, on the ground floor, measured roughly around 534 square feet. There are 153 shops in Khan Market and about 135 shops are similar to their client’s in terms of position (ground floor), area ( 534 sq ft), location (Khan Market ) and age (same year of construction).
“Many are self occupied and many are on rent and the petitioner’s shop is among these 135 identical shops which are on rent. Despite all these 135 shops being identically similar, the RV of all these shops range from ₹600 to ₹1 crore,” the plea said.
Cautioning the municipal body, the court said the NDMC’s actions “prima facie, appears to be arbitrary and discriminatory and, we dare say, would lead to corrupt practices”. The court asked the NDMC to file its response within four weeks, adding that no further time would be granted in the matter.
It also stayed the notice issued to the petitioner proposing to increase the RV from ₹64, 80,000 to ₹98, 26,300. The bench also stayed the operation of the assessment order dated November 9, 2021, subject to the petitioner clearing arrears of property tax on the basis of the rent realised by the petitioner from her tenant under the registered lease agreement.
The matter will be heard next on July 27.
-
On the anvil: Online booking system for pujas, hiring boats at Sangam
Soon, devotees and tourists coming to the Sangam will no longer have to pay arbitrary money for religious ceremonies at temples on the banks, or for hiring a boat to take a dip at the holy confluence. This proposal was given a go-ahead at the meeting of the Mela Authority, chaired by divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal recently. The meeting also decided that work for darshan of Akshayavat located inside the Akbar Fort should be expedited.
-
Centre directs imported coal-based plants to run at full capacity
The Centre on Friday issued fresh instructions to states asking them to ensure that all plants based on imported coal operated and generated power to their full capacity after it directed them and generating companies based on domestic coal to import at least 10 percent of their requirement of coal for blending.
-
Ranas sedition charge: Opposition slams govt over court stricture
Mumbai Opposition has slammed the state government over the strictures passed by the sessions court for booking Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana under sedition charge. The opposition questioned whether the Maharahstra Vikas Aghadi will apologise for the wrongful confinement of the lawmakers. Leader of opposition in the legislative council Pravin Darekar said that the session court stricture is a tight slap on the face of the state government.
-
State withdraws circular directing hospitals to verify organ donors, recipients
Mumbai: The state government on Friday informed the Bombay high court that it had withdrawn the April 11 circular which put the onus of verifying documents and identity cards of organ donors on hospitals. The state, through advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, informed the HC that the circular needed to be fine-tuned and hence it was being withdrawn.
-
4-year-old girl killed in a tragic mishap after iron gate falls on her
Palghar: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old was killed after an iron gate fell on hThe girl, Bhumika Meher'swhile she was playing near the Vasai civic pond at Papdi on Thursday evening. The girl, Bhumika Meher, was rushed to the hospital but she was declared dead before admission. Meher would regularly accompany her grandmother to the pond. Children would often play on the iron gate using it as a swing.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics