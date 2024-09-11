Delhi HC reprimands Centre for failure to deploy CAPFs to protect Delhi forests

New Delhi The counsel for Centre said that its policy does not permit the deployment of CISF in forest areas. (Representative photo)

The Delhi high court on Wednesday reprimanded the Centre for its failure to deploy forces to protect forests in the Capital from illegal encroachment and activities by land-grabbers and mafias.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the Centre’s inaction despite repeated orders, a bench of justice Jasmeet Singh said that although forest cover is the only safeguard against rising pollution, no solution is being found to protect the same from rampant encroachment.

“You can’t spare 100 people from any force to save the forest of Delhi? What effort? 20th March. Nine months you’re not doing anything no. Next month, in October and November, we will have winter. The pollution in Delhi will become dangerous. Forest is the only saviour,” the bench said to advocate Himanshu Pathak who appeared for the Centre.

The bench added, “It is highly dissatisfying to know we are still at the same place where forests are lying unprotected, despite the court passing orders six months ago.”

The court, however, granted Centre time to file an affidavit indicating the discussion the government held with the Delhi government on the issue and how the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was being deployed in locations, such as power service stations, IIMs and National Gallery of Modern Art.

The court was responding to a plea filed by climate activist Bhavreen Kandhari seeking adequate deployment of Central Armed Police Forces personnel on an urgent basis to aid and protect the lives of front-line forestry staff and safeguard reserved and protected forests of the Capital.

On March 20, the high court directed the Centre to take instructions on whether any other force could be deployed to protect forests. However, on May 3, the high court sought the presence of an officer — not below the rank of joint secretary — to assist the court in solving the rampant encroachment of forests. On May 24, the Centre’s counsel informed that efforts were already underway to deploy forces.

However, on Wednesday, the counsel said that its deployment policy does not permit the deployment of CISF in forest areas.