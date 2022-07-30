Delhi HC seeks police response on Imam’s plea seeking interim bail
The Delhi high court on Friday sought the Delhi Police’s response on the plea by former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Sharjeel Imam challenging a trial court order denying him interim bail in a case wherein he has been charged with sedition for allegedly making hate speeches during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
A bench of justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal issued notices on his appeal challenging the trial court order refusing to release him on interim bail and staying the ongoing proceedings in the case.
The court sought a status report from the police and listed the matter for consideration to August 25.
Imam, who is facing sedition charges for his allegedly inflammatory speeches, had urged the trial court to release him for the time being on account of the Supreme Court keeping in abeyance all cases registered under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) until the issue of its constitutionality is examined.
According to the prosecution, Imam allegedly made inflammatory speeches at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13, 2019, and at the Aligarh Muslim University on December 16, 2019, threatening to cut off Assam and the other north-eastern states from the mainland.
In his plea before the high court, Imam said the trial court has “failed to recognise” that pursuant to the directions of the top court, the basis for dismissal of his earlier bail plea, i.e. the charge of sedition has been obviated, and therefore relief must be granted to him.
The plea urged the high court to release him on interim bail pending the final outcome of the constitutionality of the section on sedition in the IPC.
Earlier this year, the trial court had ordered the framing of charges against Imam under sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity), l53B (imputations prejudicial to national integration), and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief) of the IPC and Section 13 (unlawful activities) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
While refusing to direct the release of the accused, the trial court had said interim bail applications can only be considered in case of an emergency, such as a medical condition.
Landlord resorts to ‘Gandhigiri’ to evict tenant from Greater Noida flat
Greater Noida: The owners of a flat in a high-rise society in Greater Noida West heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday as they finally entered their own home after a week of living on the staircase outside their apartment. A retired government servant, Kumar, had let out his flat in Shree Radha Sky Garden Society in Greater Noida West to Priti Gupta (36), on July 11, 2021.
E-rickshaw driver dies after being hit by Mercedes car in Noida
Noida: An e-rickshaw driver succumbed to injuries after an accident with a luxury car near Nithari village in Noida on Friday morning. The incident took place around 9am when the Mercedes Benz car was taking a left turn towards the main road on Sector 32-33 exit point and hit the e-rickshaw, said police. Kumar, fell from his e-rickshaw and hit his head on the footpath.
Haryana cabinet meet: Ex facto nod to revised ex gratia for disabled soldiers, martyrs’ kin
Haryana cabinet on Friday gave ex-facto approval to a revised policy and instructions regarding payment of ex gratia grant to families and disabled personnel of Army, Navy and Air Force. This amount was Rs 10 lakh and 5 lakh respectively. The actual amount of penalty will not exceed the amount of tax due.
Ghaziabad completes 100% Covid vaccination for all categories
Ghaziabad: The district health department has achieved 100% vaccination (both doses) for Covid in the 15-18 years category. With this, the district has completed both doses of Covid vaccination for the 12-15, 15-18 and 18 years categories. Officials said they have administered 2,47,701 first doses in the group while the second dose achievement crossed 100% on July 26 with 2,34,632 beneficiaries getting both doses.
Ghaziabad civic body rolls out unique ID number to all properties
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Friday started the exercise to provide a 17-digit unique identification (UID) to all properties under its jurisdiction area. The UIDs have been generated after a GIS-survey of properties in the month of February and as a result all properties which were not under the tax net have also been added to the corporation's official records.
