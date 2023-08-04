Delhi HC issues notice on PIL against use of acronym INDIA by opposition parties

The Delhi high court on Friday sought responses from the Centre, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and 26 opposition parties on a plea seeking to prohibit the use of the acronym INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) for opposition alliance. Delhi high court (Representative Photo)

A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice on the plea by one Girish Bhardwaj, who contended that the respondent political parties “want to take undue advantage of the name of our country for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year”.

“This has to be heard. It requires hearing,” the bench said while posting the matter for hearing in October.

INDIA is an Opposition alliance announced by the leaders of 26 parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In his plea, Bhardwaj stated that this is an attempt to create confusion in the mind of the common people that the upcoming general election of 2024 will be fought between “political parties” or between “alliances and our country”.

“That by creating this confusion, the respondent political parties want to take undue advantage in the name of our country, “ the plea said.

The plea further states that the opposition parties are also using our national flag as the logo of their alliance, which is a further strategic move to attract and gain the sympathy and votes of innocent citizens and as a tool to give a nudge or a spark which may lead to political hatred which eventually will lead to political violence.

“...the respondent political parties are using the acronym India with malicious intent which will only act as a factor for diminishing the goodwill of our great nation i.e., India/Bharat, not only in our country but also on various international platforms,” the plea read.

The petitioner told the court that on July 19, he had sent a representation to the ECI and requested to take necessary action against the newly formed alliance for using the acronym INDIA.

It stated that the ECI has “miserably failed” to take any action or condemn the selfish act of the respondent in any manner whatsoever despite the representation made by the petitioner.

