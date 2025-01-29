Delhi HC tribunal confirms extension of 5-year ban imposed on SFJ founded by Pannun

A tribunal of the Delhi high court has confirmed the extension of a five-year ban imposed on pro-Khalistan separatist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) founded by US-based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, citing a slew of subversive activities carried out by the outfit. The government submitted before the tribunal that the indulgence of SFJ in activities prejudicial to the internal security of India and public order has the potential to disrupt peace, unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of India. (HT File)

The activities include threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The Ministry of home affairs (MHA) on July 10 last year extended the five-year ban imposed on SFJ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, for its relentless anti-India activities.

The Delhi HC tribunal, consisting of Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, was constituted on August 2 to adjudicate whether or not there is sufficient cause for extending the declaration of SFJ as an unlawful association. The tribunal on January 3 issued an order confirming the extension of the ban on SFJ for five more years with effect from July 10. The order was made available on Wednesday.

The government submitted before the tribunal that the indulgence of SFJ in activities prejudicial to the internal security of India and public order has the potential to disrupt peace, unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of India.

The tribunal was told that the activities of the banned organisation are in close association with other separatists, terrorists and radical elements within the country. The SFJ continues to support the ideology of secession, violent forms of extremism and militancy in Punjab to carve out a so-called state of ‘Khalistan’ out of the territory of India, the tribunal was also told.

The tribunal has been told that the Punjab Police had registered 55 cases against SFJ under various Acts. The police of other states like Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Assam, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh have registered 41 FIRs reflecting the involvement of SFJ and its members. Similarly, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reported eight cases against SFJ, the tribunal was also told.