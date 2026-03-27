New Delhi, Elaborate security arrangements are in place in Uttam Nagar, where a procession is being taken out on Ram Navami, with the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain law and order in the wake of the Holi clashes, officials said. Delhi: Heavy security in Uttam Nagar for Ram Navami procession after Holi violence

Police said that the security arrangements were strengthened in view of tensions that had flared earlier this month following a violent clash between two neighbouring families in JJ Colony on the night of Holi, which resulted in the death of an individual.

The 'Shobha Yatra' procession, which is witnessing significant participation, is being closely monitored by senior police officers, with multiple layers of security along the designated route to ensure that the event passes off peacefully.

"Adequate force has been deployed at sensitive points, intersections and densely populated stretches in Uttam Nagar, while barricades have been installed to regulate traffic and crowd movement. Rapid Action Force teams have been stationed at strategic locations to respond swiftly to any untoward situation," a senior police officer said.

The officer further informed that continuous patrolling is being carried out in the area, and surveillance is being maintained through CCTV cameras and drones to keep a close watch on the movement of people during the procession.

Uttam Nagar has been tense since the death of 26-year-old Tarun, who sustained fatal injuries after a dispute broke out between the families. According to police, the altercation was triggered after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun's family accidentally splashed on a woman from the neighbouring family.

The two families, who had known each other for nearly five decades, had a history of disputes over issues such as parking and garbage disposal, which escalated into a violent confrontation. Following the incident, tensions gripped the locality, and an angry mob vandalised several vehicles and set some on fire, prompting heavy deployment of police to restore order.

So far, the police has arrested and apprehended 16 people, including two minors, in connection with the case. The accused have been booked under relevant sections, including murder and provisions of the SC/ST Act.

In view of the prevailing sensitivities, authorities have taken additional precautionary measures during the Ram Navami procession. "We have deployed sufficient force, including RAF personnel, and senior officers are present on the ground. We are monitoring the situation closely to ensure that the procession is conducted peacefully," a senior police officer said.

Local police have also been engaging with community members and organisers of the procession to ensure coordination and prevent any rumours or misinformation from spreading. Traffic diversions have been put in place in parts of Uttam Nagar, and commuters have been advised to avoid certain routes during the procession hours.

The situation in the area remains peaceful, with security agencies maintaining a strong vigil to ensure communal harmony and prevent any disruption during the possession, police added.

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