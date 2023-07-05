Home / Cities / Delhi News / HC tells Delhi govt to set up three juvenile justice boards

HC tells Delhi govt to set up three juvenile justice boards

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 05, 2023 11:52 PM IST

The order came in a 2013 case of alleged vandalism by inmates at a juvenile detention centre in Majnu Ka Tila over alleged mistreatment

The Delhi high court has asked the Aam Aadmi Party government to set up the three proposed juvenile justice boards within two years.

At present, there are 11 child welfare committees, six juvenile justice boards and 21 government-operated childcare institutions in the national capital. (HT Photo)
At present, there are 11 child welfare committees, six juvenile justice boards and 21 government-operated childcare institutions in the national capital. (HT Photo)

The order came in a 2013 case of alleged vandalism by inmates at a juvenile detention centre in Majnu Ka Tila over alleged mistreatment.

“The status report (of the city government) also reveals that the state is setting up three juvenile justice boards at Dwarka and Alipur to cater to the cases of these areas and establish juvenile justice boards in every district of Delhi…The state government is directed to establish the centres, which have been proposed, within a period of two years from today,” a bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad said in order on Tuesday.

At present, there are 11 child welfare committees, six juvenile justice boards and 21 government-operated child-care institutions in the national capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out