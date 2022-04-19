Delhi high court seeks details of city crematoriums
- The bench observed that the objective behind the plea, which also sought an increase in the number of electric crematoriums, was “laudable”.
The Delhi high court on Monday sought a status report from the civic bodies on the number of electric and CNG crematoriums in the city and the steps taken by them to promote them instead of the wood pyres.
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla, which was hearing petitions concerning the burial and cremation of dead bodies in the wake of the overwhelming number of deaths due to Covid-19 last year, asked the authorities to file a report in four weeks concerning electric and CNG crematoriums in the city.
“We want a report for all Delhi. Forget about Covid (aspect)… We direct the local bodies to file the latest status report indicating the details and particulars of crematorium grounds in their jurisdiction… and whether they are functioning,” the court ordered.
The court said the status report shall also mention the steps taken by the local bodies for increasing the use of electric and CNG crematoriums in place of the traditional wood pyres.
One of the petitioners, Pratyush Prasanna, moved the court last year seeking to temporarily increase the number of cremation and burial sites in the city in view of the “overwhelming” number of people dying due to Covid-19 daily.
Apart from seeking directions to ensure the proper supply of wood and other necessary materials for carrying out the last rites of the dead, the petitioner also asked for increasing the number of electric crematoriums.
Another petitioner Sunil Kumar Aledia also prayed from more electric or CNG crematoriums and sought uniform charges for the same.
Delhi on track to creating 2mn jobs: Govt
The Delhi government has begun planning the 'Dilli Shopping Festival', one of the key initiatives announced in 2022-23 Delhi Budget to facilitate 2 million jobs, according to an official statement issued on Monday. Sisodia asked the respective departments to take immediate action to start implementing the various projects. The government is eyeing 30,000 jobs by facilitating the operation of cloud kitchens by handholding and reducing regulatory compliance burden.
-
Mercury rebounds to 41.6°C; Most heatwave days in April since 2010
The Capital saw another heatwave on Monday -- the seventh so far this month and the highest for April since 2010 -- with the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station for weather, recording a maximum of 41.6 degrees Celsius (C), five degrees above normal for this time of the year and 0.7 degrees up from a day ago. Delhi saw 11 heatwaves in April 2010 and six heatwaves during the month in 2017.
-
Delhi court asks ASI not to remove Ganesha idols from Qutub complex
A Delhi court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to remove two idols of Lord Ganesha from the Qutub Minar complex till further directions. Additional district judge Nikhil Chopra, in an April 13 order, asked that status quo be maintained till the next hearing. Shifting them will involve permissions from various agencies and have national implications as it would amount to a policy decision, the ASI had said.
-
Delhi schools asked to furnish details of Covid+ students
The Directorate of Education (DoE) has sought data from schools about the number of Covid-affected students and employees in their institutes in the Capital, ahead of a key meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority this week, which is, among others, expected to discuss the return of the mask mandate in the city. Schools said the DoE circulated a Google document on Sunday, asking officials to enter the details regarding the infections in their institutes.
-
Massive blaze breaks out in plastic factory in Ludhiana, 2 labourers critical
Two labourers suffered over 90% burn injuries after a major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Sundar Nagar on Monday evening The blaze broke out at Sawan Plastics on 70-Feet Road at around 6pm. It is suspected that the blaze was caused due to a short circuit. The labourers, Sarwan, 18, and Kaliram, 40, were moved to Christian Medical College and Hospital, where there condition is being said to be critical.
