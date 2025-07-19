Delhi hoax bomb threats: Parents on edge, say threats mentally taxing on students

A fresh wave of bomb hoax threats targeting Delhi schools has triggered panic among parents and disrupted learning for hundreds of students. On Friday alone, 50 private schools received such threats—the third consecutive day of false alarms—with several being repeat targets, police said. Parents leave with their children after being alerted by the school about the threat mail. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

Sunil Balyan, whose child studies in Class 7 at St Thomas School in Dwarka, said he was at work when he heard about yet another bomb threat at the school and rushed to pick up his child. “This is the third threat this week. Exams had to be postponed. The whole thing is mentally taxing for both students and parents. It’s become a daily nuisance,” he said.

Karan Aggrawal, parent of a Class 1 student at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, added, “When her school got a bomb threat, we told her she was going on a picnic. We can’t talk to a six-year-old about bombs.”

A senior official at a CRPF School in Dwarka said the recurring threats were taking a toll on school functioning. “Response mechanisms have improved over the past year, but even so, these hoax calls waste immense time and resources,” the official said.

In May 2025, the Directorate of Education (DoE) rolled out a comprehensive 115-point standard operating procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats in schools. The directive followed Delhi high court orders and aligns with guidelines from the Ministry of Education, Delhi Police, and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

But parents say more needs to be done to deter such incidents. Arpit Bhargava, who had petitioned the high court for an action plan, said, “Minors misuse technology without fear of the law.”

Aparajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parent Association, said such threats have been steadily rising since the Covid-19 pandemic, with noticeable spikes during exam season. “There’s a pattern—most threats are aimed at reputed, high-budget private schools, not government or budget private schools,” she said.

She urged authorities to go beyond SOPs and conduct thorough investigations. “Strict action must be taken, and the outcome made public—without disclosing names or school details if minors are involved,” she added.

Gautam also said schools must educate students and staff on safety protocols, raise awareness about the consequences of hoax threats, and communicate the legal repercussions clearly.

According to the DoE’s SOP, all government and private schools must adopt a four-tier strategy—prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery. Schools are required to update building layouts, install CCTV cameras, form safety committees, conduct regular evacuation drills, train staff, and perform monthly safety checks. Special provisions must also be made for children with disabilities.

“These malicious acts disrupt the learning environment and severely affect the emotional well-being of children,” said Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu School in Rohini.