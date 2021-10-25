Delhi Home Guard officer shot at after trying to stop ‘illegal cow slaughter’

A 50-year-old Home Guard officer was shot at and a Delhi Police head constable had a narrow escape when a four or five men fired at them after they were found illegally slaughtering a cow in east Delhi’s Patparganj Industrial Area in the early hours of Sunday, said police.

The suspects are at large, and the police are on the lookout for them.

The incident took place barely a few hundred metres away from the office of the deputy commissioner of police (east), under the jurisdiction of the Madhu Vihar station. The carcass of the dead cow was recovered near the drain where the suspects allegedly slaughtered it.

The Home Guard officer, identified as Joginder, suffered superficial wounds after being hit by a bullet. The suspects fled in a car. A case was registered and teams were formed to identify and nab the suspects, said DCP (east) Priyanka Kashyap.

She said Joginder was on police picket duty in Patparganj Industrial Area along with head constable Naveen Kumar, when a passerby informed them about a cow being slaughtered. The two went there and tried to stop the people involved in the illegal activity. The suspects tried to flee in their car. When the two tried to intercept them, the suspect rammed the car into their bike. Joginder and Naveen fell off the bike after which the suspects fired at them, she said.

“The bullet hit Joginder near his waist and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is out of danger,” said a police officer who did not want to be named