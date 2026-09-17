New Delhi, A house servant was arrested for allegedly burgling a residence in north Delhi's Timarpur area to fund a proposed move to Nepal and open a restaurant-cafe, police said on Thursday. Delhi: House servant burgles cash, ₹3 crore worth valuables to fund Nepal cafe plans, held

Apart from the servant, his father-in-law and a 17-year-old boy were also apprehended in connection with the robbery.

The accused were identified as Anil Kamat , the house servant from Bihar's Supaul, Dev Chandra Sah , a vegetable vendor and Kamat's father-in-law, and the juvenile is a resident of Jharkhand's Giridih area. He also worked as a house servant, police said.

Police further said they recovered 117 gold and diamond jewellery items worth around ₹3 crore, ₹4.34 lakh cash and the bags used to carry the stolen valuables.

The burglary was reported on September 6 from the first-floor of the house at Mall Road.

The complainant, Anshul Gupta, told police that his elder brother Anuj Gupta and his family had gone abroad on September 2. The family later learnt that the house had been burgled, following which a case was registered at Timarpur police station.

Police said two domestic servants hired by the family the previous month were found missing after the incident and their mobile phones were switched off.

During an investigation, more than 300 CCTV cameras in Delhi, Bihar and Jharkhand were examined. The suspects were tracked through CCTV footage from Mall Road to ISBT, New Delhi Railway Station and then towards Mukarba Chowk. Technical surveillance and cyber intelligence subsequently helped police establish their links to Bihar and Jharkhand.

A team was sent to Darbhanga, where CCTV footage showed Kamat and the juvenile at the railway station on September 8. The juvenile was later traced to his relatives' residence in Giridih and apprehended on September 10, police said.

Kamat was also traced to the area near Simrahi in Supaul district, where his in-laws lived. A police team raided the premises but did not find him there. His father-in-law, Sah, was present and was questioned.

Police said a red bag matching the one seen in CCTV footage was found concealed under a bed, while another bag containing cash was recovered from sacks of hay.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that the jewellery had been hidden underground beneath the floor of another room. After around an hour of digging, the jewellery bag was recovered from a depth of about five feet, officials said.

Sah was subsequently arrested for allegedly possessing stolen property and sent to judicial custody, while Kamat was detained by local police in the Pratapganj area and formally arrested on September 16.

According to police, interrogation revealed that Kamat and his associates allegedly planned to travel to Nepal, open a restaurant or cafe, and use the proceeds of the burglary to establish a lavish lifestyle.

Police further said Kamat had previously been involved in a burglary case involving around ₹1.25 crore in the Shalimar Bagh area.

The case was solved through CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, cyber intelligence and ground-level investigation across three states, they said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.