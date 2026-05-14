New Delhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has asked higher educational institutions to strengthen linkages between academia, society, government and industry, while focusing research and outreach efforts on urban challenges such as pollution, water scarcity, traffic congestion and mental health, officials said on Thursday. Delhi institutions and universities should become vehicles of behavioural change: LG Sandhu

Chairing an interactive agenda-setting meeting with vice-chancellors and directors of universities and institutions of higher learning under the Delhi government, the LG stressed the need to skill students and make graduates more employable and entrepreneurial, officials added.

Sandhu, who is also the chancellor of these institutions, advised universities to sensitise students towards measures such as reducing fossil fuel consumption through greater use of public transport and car pooling.

Officials said the LG suggested that the nearly three lakh students enrolled in these institutions could act as ambassadors of behavioural change by influencing their families, peers and social circles.

Officials of universities highlighted, "He also called for greater student participation in issues such as women's safety, traffic decongestion, environmental sustainability, water conservation, groundwater recharge and waste management."

"The universities and institutions could, and should, become vehicles of Delhi Behavioural Change Mission," officials quoted the LG as saying.

During the meeting, the LG underlined several key areas where universities should undertake collaborative and data-driven research initiatives.

On air quality and environment, institutions were asked to focus on pollution sources, mitigation technologies, green urban planning and the public health impact of poor air quality in Delhi.

Officials added that the universities were also encouraged to conduct research on equitable water distribution, groundwater depletion, Yamuna rejuvenation and solid and liquid waste management to address the city's growing urban needs.

Highlighting Delhi's traffic and mobility challenges, the LG emphasised research on traffic decongestion, last-mile connectivity, electric vehicle adoption and intelligent transport systems.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.