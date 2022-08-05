Delhi: International immigration racket busted, six held
New Delhi: The IGI Airport unit of Delhi police on Thursday arrested six persons, including four Bangladeshi nationals, who had illegally entered India and had fraudulently obtained Indian passports through some agents in Gujarat.
Tanu Sharma, the deputy commissioner of police (IGI airport), said that on July 27 this year, a complaint was received at IGI airport police station from the IGI airport immigration department, wherein it was alleged that four passengers had come to the immigration counter seeking departure clearance to go Sharjah by flight no G9-466.
“During scrutiny of their travel documents, it was revealed that those four Bangladeshi nationals were carrying fake passports on fake Indian names and addresses. They were arrested on July 27 and had been identified as Emon Haladar (33 years, originally Dildar Holdar), Bapi Awlad Sardar (26 years, originally Rana), Hridoy Ahamed (23 years, originally Mohammad Hridoy Hossain) and Masum Hossain (23 years, originally Parvej Hossain). All of them are Bangladeshi nationals, who had illegally entered India and had fraudulently obtained Indian passports through some agents from Surat (Gujarat),” she said.
She further said that in view of large-scale syndicate running worldwide for duping people on the pretext of sending them to foreign shores and to bust the whole nexus, a team was constituted with the specific tasks to nab the agents, who are instrumental in procuring fake Indian documents for such travellers.
“The team used the technical surveillance and also deployed the secret informers. Finally, they succeeded in arresting two agents from Umbergaon in Gujarat on Tuesday. They had been identified as Apan Khan (29) and Ankit Kumar Jha (24). During the interrogation, they disclosed that they are in contact with Kolkata-based agents named Mohammad Tohin and Mohammad Sujon, who provide Indian IDs to send Bangladeshi people abroad. As per their information, Apan himself crossed the Bangladesh border 15 years ago via Siliguri. After working as a tailor in Thane in Maharashtra for 7-8 years, he then shifted to Vapi in Gujrat, from where he came into the illegal business of sending Bangladeshi people to UAE by fraudulently procuring the Indian documents for them. The other agent Jha was working as biometric operator in a Aadhar card centre in Valsaad,” she said.
Sharma also said that 13 mobile phones, five Indian Passports, five Indian Pan Cards of Bangladeshi nationals, seven Indian Adhaar cards of Bangladeshi nationals, one passbook, eight Sim cards and two birth certificates, have been recovered from the possession of these two agents. “We are working on arresting the other accused of this syndicate, which runs from West Bengal,” the DCP added.
Azam Khan in hospital after difficulty in breathing; stable
Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (74) was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday night after he faced difficulty in breathing. According to the medical bulletin released by the hospital on Wednesday, Member of Parliament Mohammad Azam Khan was admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital Lucknow due to pneumonia and difficulty in breathing. On Thursday, after necessary investigations, he has been kept under supervision of the critical care team.
Man arrested with 12 pistols in Delhi-Faridabad border
New Delhi: The special cell of Delhi Police on Thursday said they had busted an interstate syndicate involved in sale and supply of illegal firearms after arresting a 24-year-old member of the gang with 12 pistols and as many cartridges. Subsequently Dhruv developed his own network of sellers, suppliers and receivers that formed an interstate syndicate.
Bathinda town planner moves bail plea in Ludhiana brawl case
Following the bail application filed by municipal town planner of Bathinda SS Bindra, the court has issued notice to police, asking them to produce details of the case before it. The next hearing of the case is on Friday. Videos of the brawl have also been widely circulated on social networking sites.
Delhi to soon make Electric Vehicle (EV) retro fitment services completely faceless
New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon make electric vehicle retro fitment services completely faceless, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday. With this, Delhi will become the first city in the country to provide the service online for its citizens, Gahlot added. In June 2022, the Delhi government had issued an order to allow petrol and diesel vehicle owners to convert their vehicles into electric vehicles through retrofitment.
Dentist held for trying to smuggle tobacco, marijuana into Tihar Jail
A dentist has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle marijuana inside Tihar Jail in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, police said on Thursday. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said that on Wednesday, they received information from Tihar Jail about the recovery of tobacco and marijuana from inmate Vikas Jha and Goel. Action against Jha has also been initiated. Further investigation is in progress, police said.
