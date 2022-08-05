Delhi: International immigration racket busted, six held

New Delhi: The IGI Airport unit of Delhi police on Thursday arrested six persons, including four Bangladeshi nationals, who had illegally entered India and had fraudulently obtained Indian passports through some agents in Gujarat.

Tanu Sharma, the deputy commissioner of police (IGI airport), said that on July 27 this year, a complaint was received at IGI airport police station from the IGI airport immigration department, wherein it was alleged that four passengers had come to the immigration counter seeking departure clearance to go Sharjah by flight no G9-466.

“During scrutiny of their travel documents, it was revealed that those four Bangladeshi nationals were carrying fake passports on fake Indian names and addresses. They were arrested on July 27 and had been identified as Emon Haladar (33 years, originally Dildar Holdar), Bapi Awlad Sardar (26 years, originally Rana), Hridoy Ahamed (23 years, originally Mohammad Hridoy Hossain) and Masum Hossain (23 years, originally Parvej Hossain). All of them are Bangladeshi nationals, who had illegally entered India and had fraudulently obtained Indian passports through some agents from Surat (Gujarat),” she said.

She further said that in view of large-scale syndicate running worldwide for duping people on the pretext of sending them to foreign shores and to bust the whole nexus, a team was constituted with the specific tasks to nab the agents, who are instrumental in procuring fake Indian documents for such travellers.

“The team used the technical surveillance and also deployed the secret informers. Finally, they succeeded in arresting two agents from Umbergaon in Gujarat on Tuesday. They had been identified as Apan Khan (29) and Ankit Kumar Jha (24). During the interrogation, they disclosed that they are in contact with Kolkata-based agents named Mohammad Tohin and Mohammad Sujon, who provide Indian IDs to send Bangladeshi people abroad. As per their information, Apan himself crossed the Bangladesh border 15 years ago via Siliguri. After working as a tailor in Thane in Maharashtra for 7-8 years, he then shifted to Vapi in Gujrat, from where he came into the illegal business of sending Bangladeshi people to UAE by fraudulently procuring the Indian documents for them. The other agent Jha was working as biometric operator in a Aadhar card centre in Valsaad,” she said.

Sharma also said that 13 mobile phones, five Indian Passports, five Indian Pan Cards of Bangladeshi nationals, seven Indian Adhaar cards of Bangladeshi nationals, one passbook, eight Sim cards and two birth certificates, have been recovered from the possession of these two agents. “We are working on arresting the other accused of this syndicate, which runs from West Bengal,” the DCP added.