Delhi: IP University to introduce orphan quota

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) in Dwarka, west Delhi will introduce an “orphan quota” across various programmes from the 2025-26 academic session, a university official said on Friday. In the last academic session, the university introduced a “single girl child quota”. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. (HT Archive)

“The university’s academic council (AC) has approved the introduction of this quota, effective from the academic session 2025-26. Under this quota, one additional seat will be reserved in each of the university schools and programmes, and the selected students will be eligible for 100% fee waiver under the university’s EWS scheme,” the official said.

The university’s vice chancellor, Mahesh Verma, said that the university aims to provide education to all, including orphans who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic or other reasons.

“The university will also provide financial assistance to these students under various government schemes,” Verma said.

The university held an academic council and discussed introducing a separate PhD programme for working professionals, lateral entry in MBA (Fire and Industrial Safety), and adding Spanish and other popular foreign languages to certificate courses.

“Other decisions include introducing a five-year BA-MA Philosophy program, four-year BEd Special Education programs in three new disciplines and a post-MSc Diploma in Radiological Physics. The university will also establish an in-situ centre for Indian Knowledge System (IKS) and technology innovation to promote Indian knowledge traditions,” the university official said.