Delhi lab launches non-invasive Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Dr Dangs Lab in Delhi has launched a non-invasive early detection test — Dendrite Dx — for Alzheimer's disease on the occasion of World Alzheimer's Day on Sunday, the company informed.

“Dr Dangs Lab unveils an integrated diagnostics pathway for precision brain health — that begins with digital cognitive assessments and blood-based biomarkers to screen mild cognitive decline, then progresses to stepwise reflex testing for Alzheimer’s, including FDA-approved biomarkers, targeted genotyping, and an exclusive proprietary confirmatory test in collaboration with C2N Diagnostics (USA),” read the statement by Dr Dangs Lab.

According to government estimates, Alzheimer’s affects at least 55 million people worldwide and is likely to triple in next 25 years.Indian estimates show 8.8 million people are living with dementia in the country with the numbers likely to rise further as the population ages.

“Most cases are detected too late, as subtle early changes are often missed in routine checkups. Traditional methods like PET/MRI scans or lumbar punctures are expensive, invasive, and not widely accessible. Dendrite Dx bridges this gap by offering a non-invasive, affordable, and scientifically validated diagnostic pathway — combining a digital cognitive assessment with advanced blood biomarkers to detect risks years earlier,” the statement mentioned.

It is a combination of test that begins with a 15-20 minute digital brain cognitive assessment, followed by blood and other tests based on the initial results.

“It also helps identify reversible causes like vitamin deficiencies, thyroid dysfunction, and metabolic imbalance. Alzheimer’s that surfaces in the 70s may be signaled in the 40s by a simple blood draw,” added the company statement.