Delhi: Labourer touches live wire, dies; FIR filed, BSES and contractor blamed

A 45-year-old construction worker died after being electrocuted while cutting iron rods with a machine at an under-construction site in S-Block, Greater Kailash-I, between 7 and 8pm on Sunday, police said. Residents blamed both power distributor BSES and the site contractor. (Representational image)

The deceased, identified as Shankar Mandal, a resident of Katihar, Bihar, was reportedly standing on iron rods when an exposed, dangling overhead wire came in contact with them, officers aware of the incident said.

Mandal was rushed to the hospital by co-workers but was declared dead at Safdarjung Hospital. “We received information from the hospital at 2am on Monday. The body was shifted for postmortem. Inquiry revealed he was electrocuted while working with a rod-cutting machine,” said Achint Garg, additional DCP (South).

An FIR under BNS Sections 290 (negligent conduct with respect to repairing buildings) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Greater Kailash police station. Police are questioning the contractor and the homeowner.

Residents blamed both power distributor BSES and the site contractor. MK Gupta, secretary of the area welfare society, said, “There are multiple exposed wires here. We complained to BSES, but nothing was done. During the recent storm, a wire may have sagged and touched the worker. The contractor too is at fault for failing to ensure safety or wire casing.”

A senior police officer said, “The contractor should have ensured proper casing or raised a complaint. We’re probing possible involvement of the discom.”

A BSES spokesperson denied the allegations of gaps in maintenance and said, “Our condolences are with the family of the deceased. This unfortunate incident is a stark reminder of the grave dangers posed by illegal constructions and unauthorised tampering with electrical infrastructure.”