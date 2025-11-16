Search
Sun, Nov 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi launches online portal for ‘hassle-free renewal’ of fire safety certificates

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 04:30 am IST

The NIC-developed system retains existing fees but removes manual submissions and routes applications digitally to fire officials for faster processing.

The Delhi government on Saturday launched a dedicated portal enabling complete online renewal of Fire Safety Certificates (FSC), a system chief minister Rekha Gupta described as a “transformative shift” in the delivery of statutory clearances. Gupta inaugurated the platform at the Delhi Secretariat, noting that the fully digital process eliminates the need for a single physical visit. 

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at the launch of the portal at Delhi Secretariat on Saturday. (Vipin Kumar/HT)
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta at the launch of the portal at Delhi Secretariat on Saturday. (Vipin Kumar/HT)

The application fees and fee structure for FSC renewals remain unchanged under the new system.

Developed jointly by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Delhi government, the portal will allow citizens and establishments to apply, undergo inspection and receive renewed FSCs entirely online. Gupta said the initiative builds on reforms undertaken over the past eight months to streamline fire permits, licences and other approvals. “Earlier, applicants had to navigate multiple agencies and lengthy manual processes. We have made file movement digital, accountable and transparent. Citizens can see exactly where their application is pending and with whom,” she said. 

The CM added that the system aligns with the Centre’s Digital India mission and the government’s push for a faceless, technology-driven service framework. 

Delhi home minister Ashish Sood said the portal reflects the principle of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance”. Only four details are now required for FSC renewal, premises address, PAN number, CA number from the electricity bill and the previous FSC number. “The rest is handled by the department. Even the annual self-certification during the validity period can be submitted online,” he said. 

Sood added that the earlier manual mechanism involved multiple office visits, hard-copy submissions and opaque tracking, often causing delays. Under the new workflow, applications will move digitally to the scrutiny assistant, assistant development officer, and senior fire officials, with inspection reports uploaded on-site and final FSCs auto-generated and emailed. 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi launches online portal for ‘hassle-free renewal’ of fire safety certificates
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Delhi government has launched a portal for the online renewal of Fire Safety Certificates (FSC), described by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as a "transformative shift." This fully digital process eliminates physical visits, maintaining the existing fee structure. Developed with the NIC, it streamlines applications, inspections, and renewals, aligning with the Digital India initiative and enhancing governance efficiency.