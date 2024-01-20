Delhi LG asks DDA, ASI to carry out repairs at 2 Mughal sites

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena visited the Shalimar Bagh and Sheesh Mahal on Saturday and took note of the damaged condition of these Mughal-era monuments in north Delhi. He directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to start repair work immediately and finish the project within six months, officials aware of the matter said. Delhi LG VK Saxena (PTI)

“After taking stock of the ground situation, Saxena directed DDA to chalk out a road map for the redevelopment, restoration and rejuvenation of the historic complex, in coordination with ASI,” said an official from the LG’s office.

The Sheesh Mahal is a palace that was constructed by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and the garden, Shalimar Bagh, was commissioned by his wife, Akbarbadi Begum. The Sheesh Mahal was also the coronation site of emperor Aurangzeb. The Shalimar Bagh is spread over an area of 150 acre and is known to be one of the most extensive gardens built by the Mughals. The palace and the garden served as Aurangzeb’s country house, while the site was also used as a summer lodge during the British rule.

“Similar to the restoration of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, belonging to the Sultanate period, in South Delhi, the Sheesh Mahal and Shalimar Bagh will also come up as a popular destination for the people of Delhi as well as tourists,” the official said.

He further said that apart from restoring gardens and repairing monuments, water channels and walkways, the Sheesh Mahal and Shalimar Bagh will also house a restaurant and public utilities.

The Sheesh Mahal monument and remains of the water channel leading to the fountain area are the only visible remnants of that era on the site.

During the LG’s visit, local residents approached him and complained about the alleged criminal activities that go on in the monument ruins.