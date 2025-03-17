Delhi LG, CM inspect three major drains, expedite cleaning efforts

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that large parts of Delhi have developed in an unplanned manner, and the newly formed government is working with lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena to ensure that the city’s infrastructure is regularly maintained. The remarks came as the CM, LG, and Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma, on Sunday, inspected drainage improvement work at Sunheri Pul, Kushak, and Barapullah drains, which account for 30% of Delhi’s geographical area. LG VK Saxena, chief minister Rekha Gupta, and minister Parvesh Verma inspect Sunehri Pul drain in Delhi on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

According to officials, overflow in these drains every monsoon has resulted in massive flooding in residential areas and on major arterial roads. Last monsoon, after severe flooding and complaints from residents, the LG launched desilting and dredging efforts on a mission mode, they added.

“To completely eliminate waterlogging in Delhi, the MCD, PWD, DUSIB, and all relevant departments have been directed to clean and improve the drainage system in a time-bound manner before the monsoon. Any delay or negligence will not be tolerated,” said LG Saxena. He further noted that the government’s priority is to ensure Delhi’s roads remain free of waterlogging, allowing uninterrupted commuting during the monsoon.

Govt plans drain overhaul, STP integration

CM Gupta outlined a comprehensive action plan focused on regular cleaning, desilting, and redevelopment of major drains, along with integrating Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to prevent untreated waste from entering the Yamuna. She said that advanced technology, inter-agency coordination, and strict monitoring are being leveraged to ensure success.

“We saw that at many places, drains are designed in a way that there is no outlet for excess water. Officials have been directed to resolve these issues. Our commitment is to make the drainage system fully functional before the monsoon, ensuring water does not accumulate on roads,” Gupta said.

The CM further explained that until major drains are thoroughly cleaned and their water-carrying capacity is increased, waterlogging will persist. She noted that during the inspection, lack of coordination among agencies emerged as a major cause of waterlogging issues. To address this, the Delhi government has assigned the Flood and Irrigation Department a special responsibility for timely desilting of drains. A dedicated budget and strict timeline have been set to complete the work efficiently, she added.

Monitoring mechanism in place

Separately, PWD minister Parvesh Verma had earlier met with officials last week and directed them to begin drain desilting work ahead of schedule. He announced a large-scale mission to clean smaller roadside drains, making it a top government priority.

CM Gupta added that ministers have been assigned different infrastructure projects, while MLAs will monitor ongoing work in their constituencies.

“This will not be just a paperwork formality. Feedback will be collected from residents and legislators to verify whether the desilting work has been properly executed,” she said.

To assess the current state of major drainage channels and identify critical areas for improvement, the team on Sunday visited the Barapullah drain at Outer Ring Road, Barapulla Bridge, the Sunheri Pul drain near the Clover Leaf flyover, the Barapulla drain, and the outfall of the Sunheri Pul drain at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, and the Kushak drain near Lala Lajpat Rai Bridge, and covered portions of the Sunheri Pul drain at the DTC bus depot and Dayal Singh College.