Delhi LG converts 128 temporary doctor posts to permanent ones
- The approved posts include positions for assistant professor (orthopaedics), senior residents in radiology, surgeons, dental surgeons, junior resident, staff nurse, and clinical instructor, among others.
Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the conversion of 128 temporary doctor posts, in different Delhi government hospitals, to permanent ones, with an aim to provide doctors with best possible service conditions, work environments, and professional security. It will also strengthen manpower in hospitals, the LG office on Friday.
“After having earlier approved 918 posts under various categories for the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, the LG has approved the conversion of 128 temporary posts into permanent ones. Lying vacant since 2011 and 2012, in many instances, and being operated on an adhoc basis, this decision will lead to permanent appointment on 76 posts in Dr BS Ambedkar Medical College, 40 posts in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, nine posts in Maulana Azad Medical College and three posts in Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital,” the LG office said in a statement.
The approved posts include positions for assistant professor (orthopaedics), senior residents in radiology, surgeons, dental surgeons, junior resident, staff nurse, and clinical instructor, among others. More adhoc posts may be converted into permanent posts in the future, said an official in the LG office. The LG said removing adhocism and professional insecurity is the best tribute to the medical profession on Doctor’s Day.
Fresh recruitment will be done via an open selection process for these newly converted posts. Those occupying the posts will not qualify to be permanent without participating in the open selections. Officials said that the LG has asked concerned officials to process the filling of vacancies and upgradation at the earliest, unduly pending for years.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics