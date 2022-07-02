Delhi LG converts 128 temporary doctor posts to permanent ones

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the conversion of 128 temporary doctor posts, in different Delhi government hospitals, to permanent ones, with an aim to provide doctors with best possible service conditions, work environments, and professional security. It will also strengthen manpower in hospitals, the LG office on Friday.

“After having earlier approved 918 posts under various categories for the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, the LG has approved the conversion of 128 temporary posts into permanent ones. Lying vacant since 2011 and 2012, in many instances, and being operated on an adhoc basis, this decision will lead to permanent appointment on 76 posts in Dr BS Ambedkar Medical College, 40 posts in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, nine posts in Maulana Azad Medical College and three posts in Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital,” the LG office said in a statement.

The approved posts include positions for assistant professor (orthopaedics), senior residents in radiology, surgeons, dental surgeons, junior resident, staff nurse, and clinical instructor, among others. More adhoc posts may be converted into permanent posts in the future, said an official in the LG office. The LG said removing adhocism and professional insecurity is the best tribute to the medical profession on Doctor’s Day.

Fresh recruitment will be done via an open selection process for these newly converted posts. Those occupying the posts will not qualify to be permanent without participating in the open selections. Officials said that the LG has asked concerned officials to process the filling of vacancies and upgradation at the earliest, unduly pending for years.