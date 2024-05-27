Delhi LG, govt order inquiry into children’s hospital fire

The Delhi government and lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Sunday ordered the chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the fire tragedy at a children’s hospital in Vivek Vihar which left six newborns dead and five others injured. The Baby Care Newborn Hospital in Vivek Vihar where a fire broke out on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

The government has also directed that compensation should be provided to the victims’ families and has asked for free treatment of the rescued children at reputed private hospitals.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives. The PMO announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased, and ₹50,000 to those injured.

“I have asked the chief secretary to institute an inquiry into the tragic incidents of fire in children’s hospital in Delhi. I have also instructed the commissioner of police to ensure all that is needful... My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families... I assure all relief and will ensure that guilty are brought to book,” Saxena posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called the incident “heartbreaking”. “The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also issued directions to the chief secretary Naresh Kumar to initiate a probe into the case. His order directed the officials to ensure “free treatment of rescued children in best private hospitals” and “speedy compensation to the families of deceased and injured.”

Bhardwaj inspected the site of the tragedy on Sunday morning. Later in an order, the minister said he was unable to communicate with the health secretary and the order is being sent to the chief secretary.

HT reached out to the health secretary who did not respond to queries. The chief secretary, meanwhile, said that an inquiry has been ordered.

“You are directed to ensure the following: an enquiry into this incident, and provide names and designations of officers or private people responsible for this negligence... to ensure free treatment of rescued children in best private hospitals... and to ensure speedy compensation to the families of deceased and injured,” the order said. The order also directed the chief secretary to expedite the arrests of those operating the hospital.

“... I have asked Secretary(Health) to update about the current situation. Culprits will not be spared... Strictest punishment will be ensured for those found negligent or involved in any wrongdoing,” Bharadwaj posted on X.

Additionally, divisional commissioner Ashwini Kumar directed the Shahdara district magistrate to start a magisterial inquiry into the incident. DM Shahadra, Rishita Gupta, also submitted a brief factual report on the incident detailing timing, details about victims and the chain of events.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva visited the site on Sunday. Sachdeva said that this was not just an accident but a “case of murder due to negligence”

“There have been continuous incidents of major fires in Delhi. The negligent government brushes off these incidents by talking about investigations. Only money is extorted in the name of investigation, and the entire incident is swept under the rug,” said Sachdeva.

He also recounted major fire tragedies in the Capital like those at Anaj Mandi Filmistan, Mundka, Narela, Alipur, and Karol Bagh. “But the Delhi government remains indifferent,” said Sachdeva.