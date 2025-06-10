Delhi LG nod for I&FC dept cadre restructuring

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Monday approved a major cadre restructuring of the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department, clearing the way for the creation of 156 new posts which will boost the department’s capacity in managing 22 major open drains that discharge into the Yamuna, officials said. Delhi LG VK Saxena. (PTI)

Officials of the LG secretariat said that the decision aligns with the government’s broader commitment to rejuvenating the river, and reflects Saxena’s focus on strengthening infrastructure and improving service conditions for government employees in Delhi.

“The new posts include executive and junior engineers (civil), along with support staff such as accounts officers, upper division clerks, lower division clerks and MTS personnel. The department’s civil works portfolio includes construction and maintenance of roads, drains and public structures under schemes like the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan, works in unauthorised colonies, panchayat-level development, and revamp of chhat ghats,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

With the increased responsibilities, I&FC department’s divisional strength will rise from 14 to 20, with six new civil divisions proposed to manage the growing workload.

“The restructuring is expected to significantly enhance operational efficiency and ensure better oversight of flood control and drainage management across the capital,” the official added.