Delhi LG orders ACB probe into graft at transport authority
New Delhi: Lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday directed the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to probe the alleged corruption and collusion of transport department officials with auto-rickshaw financers and unauthorised dealers and touts at the Burari Transport Authority, which issues auto-rickshaw and taxi permits in the Capital.
“The LG has directed officials to complete the investigation and submit a comprehensive report within one month. The directorate of vigilance examined the matter and observed that the petitioners have levelled serious allegations of large-scale corruption in the RTO as well as misdeeds impacting the auto-rickshaw drivers. It has been alleged that (auto-rickshaw) permits are being transferred in cahoots with the motor licensing officer (MLO) and the RTO officials,” an official from LG office said.
The move comes in the wake of a May 12 Delhi high court order on a criminal writ petition filed by several auto-rickshaw unions of the national Capital who alleged large-scale corruption in the regional transport office (RTO) regarding illegal transfer of three-seater auto-rickshaw permits, leading to the harassment of auto-rickshaw drivers. The unions alleged that the motor licensing officer and RTO officials were in cahoots. Auto-rickshaw drivers had complained if they defaulted on loans, three-seater auto-rickshaw permits would be transferred illegally to people who wanted in to drive autos and were willing to pay. To be sure, when a person defaults on loan, the bank seizes the vehicle and later auctions it. The permit, meanwhile, has to be surrendered and cannot be transferred immediately.
While considering the criminal writ petition, the high court directed the Delhi Police, transport department, and the directorate of vigilance of the Delhi government to proceed with the investigation into the matter, while treating this petition as a complaint, the LG office said. The high court also directed Delhi Police to forward the petition to the Economic Offence Wing or the Serious Fraud Investigation Office for necessary action.
The Delhi government did not respond to requests seeking comment on the development.
“The directorate of vigilance, in its report, observed that the said complaint was ‘serious’ in nature and hence, proposed to refer the same to the ACB, which was further endorsed by the chief secretary. The directorate of vigilance noted that the transport department on August 8, 2012, made it a condition precedent that the financiers of auto-rickshaws will be non-financial banking companies but several proprietorship firms were financing the purchase of three-seater auto-rickshawsand thereafter, filing court cases to recover the auto-rickshaws for default of loan payments,” an official from the LG office said.
According to an estimate by the government there are over 200,000 auto-rickshaw drivers in the national Capital.
-
8 held, 12k Chinese manjha rolls seized in Delhi
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested eight people during search operations in northwest and south Delhi areas, and recovered 11,855 rolls of banned glass-coated kite strings (also known as Chinese manjha) from their possession, said officials. Of the total recovery, 11,760 rolls of glass-coated kite string packed inside 205 cartons were recovered from a godown in Mahendra Park's Ramgarh on Thursday.
-
We want students to spread love, not hate: Kejriwal at Happiness Utsav
New Delhi: The Delhi government's 'Happiness Utsav' that was initiated a fortnight ago to mark four years of the introduction of the happiness curriculum in government schools concluded on Friday with a meditation session led by motivational speaker Sister Shivani. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government wanted students to spread the message of love, not hate. The Delhi government launched the happiness curriculum in 2018 to teach students to become happier individuals.
-
An unprecedented scramble to meet record Tricolour demand
Harried and Abdul Gaffar Ansari's' voice hoarse, he staves off order after order. The owner of one of Delhi's oldest flag-making units, Ansari has a battle-hardened business but since plans were announced for a campaign to encourage every household in India to put up the Tricolour this Independence Day, the 71-year-old is struggling to meet an unprecedented demand. Among the recent orders he turned down was one for nine million flags.
-
Sonepat constable involved in Lawrence Bishnoi aide’s arrest gets threat calls
Four days after Haryana police's special task force nabbed dreaded criminal Praveen alias PK, an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar's gang from Sonepat, a constable who was part of the STF team received threat calls from a person identifying as Brar's associate. SP of Haryana STF, Sumit Kumar, said he has formed eight teams to probe the matter and send the accused behind bars.
-
Ex-BSF cook held for duping ‘thousands’ of over ₹100cr, say Delhi cops
New Delhi: The Delhi Police's crime branch on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old former Border Security Force cook from Delhi's Rohini for allegedly duping thousands of people in Rajasthan of over ₹100 crore through a multi-level marketing scheme, said officials on Friday. Ram, worked as a cook in the BSF from 2004 to 2006. In 2007, he started a security agency in Jaipur with 60 employees, but later sold it.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics