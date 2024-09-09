Delhi LG orders ACB probe into PWD over graft allegations

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Monday ordered a probe by the anti-corruption branch (ACB) into allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds by Public Works Department (PWD) officials in the desilting of drains in Palam, officials from the LG secretariat said on Monday. Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena. (PTI)

The officials said that the matter involves desilting work carried out in PWD’s Southwest Road-I and Southwest Road-II divisions in the Palam area.

Ashish Kundra, the principal secretary to the LG, in a communication to chief secretary Dharmendra said, “Keeping in view the severity, scale of the alleged irregularities supported with substantial proof of corruption in the complaint, Lt. Governor has desired that this matter may kindly be referred to Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for in depth investigation, so that further course of action be initiated, as per rules. It is also requested that an action taken report in the matter may be forwarded to this Secretariat, at the earliest.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the move and demanded a larger probe in the desilting of drains across Delhi, while the Aam Aadmi Party demanded a probe against former chief secretary Naresh Kumar and other bureaucrats.

Officials in the LG secretariat said that over a four-year period between 2021-22 and 2024-25, a single contractor was allegedly paid ₹80 crore — in connivance with PWD engineers and officials — to desilt drains.

“A complaint dated August 11 addressed to the LG, by councillor Amit Kharkhari of MCD ward 127, had alleged that the officials involved in the project are engaged in serious irregularities, including misuse of public funds, blatant disregard for established tender norms, and other serious corrupt practices,” an official said, on condition of anonymity.

“Councillor Amit Kharkhari alleged rampant corruption including fraudulent payments — over inflation of tender rates, fraudulent billing in de-silting of drains. Complainant also alleged engagement of manual scavengers by the contractor for want of super-sucker machines. LG has directed the chief secretary for an in-depth investigation by ACB and to submit an action taken report at the earliest,” the official said.

The BJP said it welcomes the decision to probe the matter.

“There has been a violation of laid norms in giving desilting contracts by indulging in irregularities in measurement of works done, inflation of tender rates, double payments, payments for works not done in not only Najafgarh or Palam areas but across the city. We demand the LG order an inquiry into desilting scam across Delhi,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Responding to the matter, the AAP accused the BJP and the LG of “hatching new conspiracies”.

“The BJP and its LG must stop its theatrics and immediately launch an investigation against former chief secretary Naresh Kumar and other officials who have failed to conduct a third-party audit on the matter to date... The LG has been ordering numerous probes against us just to sensationalize issues, to create sensational headlines and give the BJP ammunition to defame AAP,” the AAP said in a statement.