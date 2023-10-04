Delhi LG sends Sukesh complaint of poison threats to MHA

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena has forwarded a complaint from alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to the Union ministry of home affairs in which Chandrashekhar alleged that people claiming to be speaking on behalf of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former home minister Satyendar Jain threatened to “poison” his food while in jail, the office of lieutenant governor VK Saxena said in a statement on Wednesday. Officials said Chandrashekhar also requested that he be transferred from Mandoli jail to any facility not under the control of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. (PTI)

Officials of the LG office said that Chandrashekhar, in a handwritten letter to LG, said that someone called his lawyer on July 1 and threatened to poison Chandrashekhar’s food at Mandoli jail, if he did not retract statements made against Kejriwal and Jain. Officials said Chandrashekhar also requested that he be transferred from Mandoli jail to any facility not under the control of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

“The caller who threatened my advocate had also specifically threatened to not submit the pen drive, data of all saved chats, evidence between me and Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and all his other associates, to the investigative agencies,” the letter, dated July 8, 2023, purportedly said.

Chandrashekhar said that the jail officials have also threatened him. “Now with the fresh developments of brazen threats openly given to my lawyer, saying they would poison my food is a serious and a grave concern of safety,” Chandrashekhar said in the letter which was sent to the LG by his lawyer Anant Malik.

He also allegedly said that the caller mentions the names of Kejriwal, Jain and AAP, and that his mother too received threat calls, officials said.

Officials of the LG office said that the move follows the recommendation of the Delhi government’s home department.

Chandrashekhar has made several allegations against Kejriwal and Jain with regards to the Delhi government’s excise policy, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Delhi government did not respond to HT’s requests for comments, but its officials have in the past rejected all of the alleged conman’s claims.

