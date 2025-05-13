Delhi: LG, Speaker lay foundation stone for solar power at Assembly

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena and Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday laid the foundation stone of a 500KW solar power plant on the Delhi Assembly premises, aiming to make it the “first Vidhan Sabha in the country to run completely on solar energy”. LG VK Saxena, Speaker Vijender Gupta, CM Rekha Gupta, and ministers Parvesh Verma and Ashish Sood Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

According to project estimates, 3,250 square metres atop the heritage building will be covered with solar panels, expected to bring down the average annual power bill of ₹2 crore to zero. The installation is scheduled for completion in 45 days, ahead of the monsoon session and well before the original 60-day timeline, officials said.

“This solar project will save power worth about ₹15 lakh every month. This model could also generate revenue through surplus power. The savings will not only cover the cost of equipment but also meet the long-term power needs of the assembly,” Speaker Gupta said. Savings worth ₹1.75 crore can be used for development works, he added.

He said the initiative is part of a modernisation drive, which includes digitising the library, rolling out the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), launching a light and sound show, and restoration to preserve the Assembly as a heritage site.

LG Saxena lauded the effort, saying the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) would fully support moves to declare the Vidhan Sabha a heritage site. He said Assembly premises were built in 1912 and called for its restoration and public accessibility.

“The steps taken here towards green energy are commendable. It is my aim to protect its rich heritage,” Saxena said.

The new project will also inspire public adoption of solar energy, the Speaker said.

Delhi CM Gupta said the initiative aligns with the PM-Surya Ghar Yojana, under which citizens can receive a subsidy of up to ₹78,000 for switching to solar.

“Delhi’s current power demand is around 8,000 MW, and may soon reach 9,000 MW. In such a situation, solar energy will help meet the rising demand sustainably,” she said.