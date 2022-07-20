Delhi LG to launch a Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on Friday
Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena will launch a “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign from Friday to mark 75 years of India’s independence. As part of the campaign, the LG has directed agencies to decorate prominent roundabouts, markets, schools and hospitals with the Tricolour, organise “prabhat pheris” (early morning rounds) by school students and illuminate flyovers, a statement of the LG office said Wednesday.
The statement added that all employees of urban local bodies (ULB) will have to pin the Tricolour on their lapels.
The LG’s directives follow a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday, which was attended by all governors, LGs, chief ministers and administrators of Union territories.
According to the statement, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should identify prominent roads such as Sardar Patel Marg and Shanti Path, and important market areas in their respective jurisdictions to be decorated with the Tricolour from August 13 to August 15.
“The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will carry out a similar exercise in the markets it owns and controls. Flyovers in the NDMC area will be illuminated in the colours of the national flag during this period, and municipal schools and hospitals will hoist the flag on their premises at a prominent location from August 13 to 15. All employees of ULBs, irrespective of rank and designation, will wear lapel pins of the Tricolour in the days running up to the 75th Independence Day and they will be encouraged to purchase these pins,” read the statement.
ULBs will identify important roundabouts in their area to display the Tricolour in different ways such as floral boards, flags, and through illumination, said the statement.
To ensure this, a special campaign will be launched on July 22 for public awareness and “prabhat pheris” (early morning rounds) by school students will be organised from August 11 to August 14. In addition, Saxena also issued directions to ensure that the national flag appears on the home page of all websites of various government departments and undertakings from July 22.
Meanwhile, several events to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence, including the Tricolour being flown atop offices and residential buildings in the city, have been planned by the Delhi government to celebrate the special occasion as well, officials said. The Tricolour will be hoisted atop all Delhi government offices. The city’s resident welfare associations will be provided with the Tricolour to be hoisted on top of housing societies and apartment buildings on August 15, a Delhi government spokesperson said.
-
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia inaugurates two new hostels at Delhi Technological University
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated two new hostels at the Delhi Technological University, which will be able to accommodate over 1,000 students, on Wednesday. The two hostels—Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Boys Hostel and Virangana Laxmibai Girls Hostel—are named after former president Abdul Kalam and freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai. Besides the hostels, DTU will soon get two new academic blocks for over 3,000 students, which are currently under construction.
-
Six flights diverted, operations at Delhi airport hit for 3 hours
Heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon hit flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport for over two hours due to the with a total of seven flights being diverted to nearby airports. Officials at the Delhi airport also reported that more than 75 flights were delayed due to inclement weather. The officials said that the seven flight diversions took place within one hour between 1.30 and 2.30 pm.
-
Two bikes, school van catch fire in Pune
Pune: Two incidents of bike catching fire were reported in the city in the past 24 hours. In the first incident, a TVS Jupiter caught fire on the main road near Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on Wednesday. According to fireman Nilesh Rajiwade, the rider stopped his two-wheeler when it developed a technical snag. In another incident, a two-wheeler in transit caught fire at Mukundnagar in Swargate on Tuesday.
-
Four held in Delhi’s Dwarka for loan app fraud
Delhi Police on Wednesday said that they arrested four persons for allegedly running an extortion scheme with two Chinese nationals by using loan applications to blackmail people by morphing their photographs. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Brijendra Yadav identified the suspects by their first names as Anil, 35, the alleged mastermind of the racket, Alok, 24, Avnish, 22, and Kannan, 35. Anil, who is the mastermind was only granted a loan of ₹6,870.
-
Correct, early diagnosis and treatment crucial to eliminating TB by 2025: Doctors
The target to eliminate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 can only be achieved with early and correct diagnosis followed by complete treatment, said doctors at a press conference on Wednesday. Dr Ravi Bhaskar, professor, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Career Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospitals and Consultant Pulmonologist, Dr Rajneesh Kumar Srivastava- Medanta Hospital also spoke during the press conference.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics