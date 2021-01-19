Delhi Lieutenant-Governor chairs meet to oversee NDLS redevelopment

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Monday chaired the second meeting of the apex committee to “oversee and facilitate” the redevelopment of New Delhi railway station and said the project will be developed in accordance with transit-oriented development (TOD) policy.

According to officials, a transit-oriented development is a type of urban development that maximizes the amount of residential, business and leisure space within walking distance of public transport.

He also encouraged the use of recycled water for non-potable purposes and advised the formation of coordination committees for better implementation.

The New Delhi railway station is the largest and second busiest station in the country and handles approximately 450,000 passengers daily or about 160 -170 million passengers annually. It is being redeveloped by Rail Land Development Authority(RLDA) which has invited bids from private players.

According to officials privy to the development, the project will be carried out on public-private partnership (PPP) mode by RLDA in accordance with the TOD policy. Officials said under the plan, the railway station will get a makeover in a way that it would enhance the passenger experience and improve infrastructure and modern amenities.

Under the plan, the railway station will get dome-shaped terminal buildings that will have two arrival and two departure areas at the concourse. The redevelopment plan also has provisions for two multimodal transport hubs (MMTH) on each side of the station along with a pedestrian boulevard with high street shopping, spaces for offices and other commercial activities.

The project also aims to develop railway quarters as well as the necessary infrastructure for ancillary railway works.

“The L-G also emphasised on considering the interconnectivity of the station with surrounding areas or influence area, apart from creating adequate parking for public and private transport. He also suggested that officials revisit the detailed walkability and cycling lane plan,” a government official said.