Delhi likely to see partly cloudy sky, light rain today: IMD

Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky along with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 19 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 33°C. The minimum and maximum temperatures on Tuesday were 19.5°C and 33.8°C respectively.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 159. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 191 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to improve and remain in the moderate category on Wednesday and Thursday. Subsequently, it is likely to remain largely in the moderate category over the next five days.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are high and South-Southwesterly. Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely. Increased dust emission for a short time is likely today and AQI is forecasted to slip to the poor category for tomorrow. In case of rainfall, dust washout and partial improvement in AQI is expected. AQI is likely to slip to the moderate to poor category for the next two days.”