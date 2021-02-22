Delhi logs 128 new Covid-19 cases; total recoveries over 626,000

Delhi on Monday registered 128 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and one more related death which pushed the overall tally and death toll to 638,028 and 10,901 respectively, according to the health department’s bulletin. As many as 157 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries climbed to more than 626,000. The cumulative recovery rate in Delhi has now gone up to 98.12 per cent.

The fresh cases on Monday were a result of 42,242 tests conducted on Sunday- of which 31,234 were RT-PCR tests and the remaining 11,008 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin showed. The active cases stand at 1,041 and the positivity rate is only at 0.30 per cent. So far, 471 people continue to remain under home isolation. Monday’s tally is 11.7 per cent less than those of Sunday- when 145 fresh cases and two deaths were reported.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) where he discussed the overall Covid-19 situation in the national capital. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and other ministers of the Delhi government were a part of the meeting.





Baijal said that there should be no lowering of guard against the virus, adding that aggressive campaigns are required in order to overcome the hesitation among people in getting vaccinated. He further advised the Delhi government on the enforcement of Covid-19 compliant behaviour and ordered for surveillance of super spreader events.

Since the beginning of this year, Delhi has seen significant downfall in its daily cases. On two days, the cases stayed below the 100-mark. On February 17, only 94 cases were added which have been the lowest since April 30 last year. Ninety six cases were recorded on January 27. No deaths were recorded on two days of this month- February 9 and February 10- after a gap of more than 10 months since May 11, 2020.