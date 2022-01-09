Delhi logs 22,751 fresh Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours; positivity rate at 23.5%

Delhi registered 22,751 fresh cases of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 17 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 60,733, according to the city's health department data on Sunday. As many as 20,181 cases were reported in the national capital a day ago.

The number of new cases reported on Sunday was the highest since May 1 last year when the city recorded 25,219 cases with a positivity rate of 31.61 per cent.

The current positivity rate stood at 23.53 per cent while the total number of recoveries from the infection in the Union territory climbed to 14,63,837. As many as 10,179 people recuperated from the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

Of the 1,600 Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospitals, 44 are on ventilator support, the government data showed.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that his government does not intend to impose a lockdown in the city.

"We do not want to impose any lockdown in the city. There will not be lockdown if you follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. We do not intend to impose lockdown at the moment. We want to impose the least restrictions so that the people can earn their livelihood," the chief minister said earlier in the day.

Kejriwal further said that in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, the government will review the current situation with the experts.

"We have a meeting of DDMA tomorrow. We will review the current situation with the experts on what needs to be done further. We are also getting the support of the Centre," he said.