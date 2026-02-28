Delhi logs warmest Feb day in 3 years

With bright sunlight and increasing maximum temperature, Delhi on Saturday recorded the warmest February day in the past three years. The maximum temperature was logged at 32.5 degrees Celsius (°C), compared to 33.6°C on February 20, 2023. Saturday’s temperature was six notches higher than normal. the Capital’s air quality index (AQI) dipped into the “poor” category on Saturday, with the 24-hour average recorded at 248. (Hindustan Times)

While the temperature is expected to continue rising in the coming week, experts attributed the hot weather to a lack of rainfall and wind. “The weather is warmer than normal for this time of the year and will continue to remain so, as we do not expect any significant weather activity. Bright sunshine, no rain or clouds, and no wind disturbances are predicted. Winter rains during this time last year helped keep the temperature in control,” Mahesh Palwat, vice president of Skymet Weather, said.

HT reported on Friday that the city recorded its warmest and most polluted February in three years due to a lack of rain—just 0.5mm, significantly below the normal 21.3mm, according to data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, western disturbances affecting the Himalayas have been weak, meaning there is neither substantial snowfall in the mountains nor significant rainfall over the plains.

The IMD forecast predicted a gradual rise in the maximum temperature over the coming week, reaching 35°C by March 4. The city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 16.4°C on Saturday, 5°C higher than the standard. The minimum temperatures are also expected to rise over the coming week, possibly reaching 18°C on March 5, according to the IMD’s forecast.

Meanwhile, the Capital’s air quality index (AQI) dipped into the “poor” category on Saturday, with the 24-hour average recorded at 248. Forty-four out of the city’s 45 air quality monitoring systems were active. This followed a brief two-day respite during which the AQI average was recorded in the “moderate” zone.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) forecast stated that the AQI is likely to remain in the “poor” category on Sunday as well. “The air quality is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category from March 2 to 3. The outlook for the subsequent six days is in the ‘moderate’ category,” read the forecast.

Palawat stated that the deterioration in air quality was due to a lack of strong winds to disperse the pollutants. “The wind speed has reduced and there has been a continuous dry spell, which may be the reason behind the AQI worsening. Northwestern winds may also be a reason, as they can raise dust, introducing pollutants into the air,” he said.