Delhi man arrested for sexually harassing minor on Metro

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually harassing a minor on a Metro train on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. Officers added that a case was registered in the matter, but they were yet to find the victim for her statement. Other commuters present apprehended the man and handed him over to authorities. (Representational image)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) — responsible for security along the Delhi Metro network along with the Delhi Police — said that the matter was reported to them around 8:30pm. A passenger, identified as Mojammal Hussain, was allegedly masturbating while he was standing near a minor girl when the Metro was about to reach Seelampur Metro station, a CISF official said, adding that the girl and her mother deboarded as soon as the train reached the station.

“Two passengers noticed what this man was doing and apprehended him. He was then handed over to CISF and station controller at Shahdara Metro station,” the official said.

A police office officer aware of the matter said that station controller Devender Singh gave a written complaint alleging that some passengers approached him at Shahdara Metro station and informed him of the incident. Hussain was later handed over to police. Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and he was arrested. However, investigators could not trace the woman and her daughter.

“CCTV footage is now being scanned to identify the victim,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Metro) Ram Gopal Naik said that a case under sections 354A (molestation) and 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahdara Metro Station police station and further probe is underway. “We are looking for the girl to examine her and to obtain her statement,” Naik said on Thursday evening.

According to police, Hussain, a resident of Shastri Park in northeast Delhi, works as a labourer.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) condemned the incident. “We appreciate the response of the fellow passengers who brought it to the attention of DMRC staff. Taking prompt action, the DMRC personnel handed over the accused to the police and an FIR has been registered for further necessary action. We would yet again request our commuters to behave responsibly while traveling by the Metro and help in creating a congenial travelling environment where all passengers, irrespective of age or gender, can travel safely and comfortably,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communication at DMRC.